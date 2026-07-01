Gammel Makes his Northwoods League Debut

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The hottest team in the Northwoods League returns to Capital Credit Union Park. The Loggers, who rank top two in nearly every offensive metric, will battle Isaac Gammel, a new right-hander for this Green Bay pitching staff.

La Crosse is second in average, second in home runs, first in RBIs, first in OBP and first in OPS. The Lumbermen have a remarkably sound batting order and are incredibly difficult to strikeout.

Gammel, a redshirt sophomore who is heading to the University of Texas Arlington this upcoming year, had a solid year at Murray State College. He posted a 2.33 ERA in his 27 innings pitched. With a .186 opponent batting average, he will be a great candidate to try and quiet these red hot Logger bats.

On the La Crosse side, they will start Tommy Bridges (Northwestern University). Bridges is making his fourth appearance of the summer. He has not gone very far into games this season, but has not yet allowed a run in his limited outings. He has seen bullpen action over at Copeland Park, but today he will have an opportunity to open against a Green Bay team that has done a good job of striking early.

The Rockers offense plated two runs in the first inning yesterday. Consistently down the stretch of June, the Rockers found that early offensive success. Getting out to an early lead proves critical for this Green Bay team that doesn't play well from behind.

The Rockers continue their homestand by hosting the Lakeshore Chinooks tomorrow, July 2. Thursdays at Capital Credit Union Park are Thirsty Thursdays with half-priced beer throughout the game up until the fifth inning. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

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