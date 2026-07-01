Green Bay Issues 14 Walks in Loss to Loggers

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - It was not the start to the second half that Green Bay was looking for as they dropped game one against La Crosse by a score of 14-6. The Rockers pitching staff, made up of almost entirely new arms, surrendered 14 free passes tonight.

Henry Irwin was the first Rockers pitcher in the game as he had an opportunity to start. He only made it through one out before exiting the game. He walked three and gave up a home run to Savion Flowers. The lefty's first longball of the summer comes during one of the most productive offensive seasons from a player.

Jayden Martin replaced Irwin and had similar problems. He walked four and also did not make it out of the first inning. The Rockers finally found some stability with Brady Trombello. He tossed 3.2 innings and only allowed two earned runs. He also punched out three Loggers.

The Rockers found themselves trailing 4-0 in the first but they got on the board quickly thanks to David Ballenilla who drove in two with a single to center. Ballenilla continues to have a great up-the-middle approach. Max Humphrey was also a highlight of tonight's game on the Rockers side.

Flowers drove a ball back towards the warning track in center field and Humphrey laid out to make one of the most remarkable catches you'll see in any level of baseball. Although the Rocker defense struggled with their five errors, Humphrey may have made Sports Center for the second straight season.

Stefan Di Corrado also made his return to Green Bay and had a pair of RBIs. He drove his first Northwoods League home run over the right field wall and also plated another run with an RBI single in the ninth. Green Bay hopes that is a lefty bat that can consistently produce this second half.

The Rockers continue their homestand by hosting the Loggers again tomorrow, July 1. Wednesdays at Capital Credit Union park are youth sports nights! Kids that are 12 and under get in for free when they wear their sports jerseys. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

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