Lakeshore Chinooks Pull Ahead Late to Defeat Madison Mallards

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Madison Mallards (24-12) dropped their second straight game to the Lakeshore Chinooks (20-15), falling 8-5 on Wednesday night at Warner Park.

Lakeshore struck first with a run in the opening inning, but Madison responded in the second. Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State University) launched a two-run home run to give the Mallards a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, John Hadley (Creighton University) added a solo blast to extend the advantage to 3-1.

The teams exchanged runs in the third, and Madison carried a 4-2 lead into the fifth inning. The Chinooks chipped away when Cade Sears (Vanderbilt University) scored on an error to cut the deficit to one. Nick Allred (St. Mary's College) followed with a sacrifice fly to even the score at 4-4.

Lakeshore threatened to take the lead in the sixth after loading the bases, but Axel Donaldson (Madison College) came out of the bullpen and struck out Sears to end the inning. The Mallards took the lead in the bottom half, as Brock Lulewicz (McLennan Community College) hit an RBI single to put Madison back in front, 5-4.

The Chinooks broke through in the eighth inning. Two runs crossed on Madison's third error of the night to give Lakeshore a 6-5 lead. Allred followed with an RBI single before Bryan Lorenz (UNLV) added an RBI double to cap a four-run inning and secure the 8-5 victory.

Ryan Richter (UW-Oshkosh) picked up his first win of the season in relief for the Chinooks. Eamonn Mulhern (St. Cloud State University) was charged with the loss, while Nate Ciemny (UW-Parkside) earned the save.

The Mallards travel to Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday to open a two-game series against the Rafters, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park on Friday for the second game of the series, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

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