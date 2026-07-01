Growlers Boast Three 2026 All-Stars

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers are proud to announce the naming of three players to the 2026 Great Lakes All-Star team.

Joshua Campbell (Michigan), R.J. Anglin (Huntington) and Henry Slaby (Michigan State) will represent Kalamazoo at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa, on July 8.

Campbell is the only position player selected from the Growlers and possesses eye-popping numbers. The outfielder hit .313 in the first half of the season while holding an on-base percentage of .528, which leads the Great Lakes Division. Campbell led the Growlers in games, runs, hits, doubles, home runs, walks, stolen bases and on-base percentage in the first 36 games of the year.

On the pitching side, Anglin led the Growlers in fewest runs allowed, fewest walks and most strikeouts. Anglin's 35 strike outs came in just 22.1 innings as the right-hander began the season in the bullpen before moving to a starting role. In his final three appearances of the half (two starts), Anglin went five-plus innings, allowing four or fewer runs and striking out eight in each appearance. Anglin will make one more appearance for the Growlers before the All-Star Game.

Slaby had a very successful first-half without having the wins to boast it. Slaby finished the half with a 4.82 ERA but held a 1-4 record. The right-hander made five starts and went five-plus innings while allowing four or fewer runs in four of them. The pinnacle of Slaby's stint in Kalamazoo was on Father's Day, when he struck out 11 Leprechauns in six innings of work while allowing just one run. Slaby earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night for his performance. Slaby began the summer in the transfer portal and committed to Michigan State just after his final start, staying in the Great Lakes State in 2026-27.

Kalamazoo's three All-Stars are tied for the second-most in the Great Lakes and continue the established success that is expected by the Growlers and their fans. The All-Star festivities begin on July 6th and stretch through the 9th, with the game itself on the 8th at 8:05 p.m. ET.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

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