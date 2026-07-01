Rox Dominate with 16-0 Win over Badlands

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox pitcher Emerson McKnight

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher Emerson McKnight(St. Cloud Rox)

DICKINSON, ND - The St. Cloud Rox (25-12) defeated the Badlands Big Sticks (18-17) 16-0 in dominant fashion on Tuesday with the first complete game performance on the mound since 2024 to start the second half 1-0.

The Rox finished the first half of the season with the best record in the Great Plains, and immediately picked up where they left off in the first game of the second half. The bats were rolling and showed off speed by tallying 12 stolen bases in the game to reach a Northwoods League best 153 on the season.

Kaden Amundson (Arkansas State University) sent a sacrifice fly into the outfield in the top of the second to jump off to a 1-0 advantage. St. Cloud answered the next inning with four runs in the top of the third with help from an Alex Dupuy (University of Alabama Birmingham) RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Aidan Mouton (University of Kansas) to take the 5-0 lead.

St. Cloud put up another four-spot in the top of the fifth with huge assistance from two hits. Carter Jorissen (Cal State Bakersfield) claimed an RBI single, and Mouton drove in another two with a single of his own to make the score 9-0 after five innings. Jorissen made it back-to-back innings with an RBI single, adding one in the sixth to extend the Rox advantage to double digits at 10-0.

Austin Haley (Arkansas State University) made his presence felt in his first game of year two with the Rox by smashing the baseball into the scoreboard to bring home two runs in the top of the seventh. Brandon Pelechowicz (American River CC) joined the home run party with a leadoff solo shot in the eighth to make it a baker's dozen at 13-0. The Rox added two more runs in the eighth with a fielder's choice from Haley and a groundout from Dupuy.

Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota), who had a highlight double play defensively in the sixth, brought in one more insurance run in the top of the ninth to make the score 16-0.

While the bats were steaming hot at the plate, there was a flamethrower on the mound the entire game for the St. Cloud Rox. Emerson McKnight (University of Kansas) threw the first complete game for the Rox since 2024, and the first nine-inning complete game since 2021. McKnight accomplished the feat in just 97 pitches, 73 of which were strikes. Most impressive, McKnight faced just one more than the minimum and struck out 10 batters in the matchup while only allowing two hits and one walk.

The First Half Great Plains Champion Rox carry on in the second half with another matchup against Badlands on Wednesday.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Emerson McKnight.

St. Cloud finishes the road series against the Badlands Big Sticks on Wednesday, July 1, at 7:35 PM Central. The Rox return home on Thursday, July 2nd, at 6:35 PM Central to host the Bismarck Larks, presented by Miller Lite. There will be a Pint Glass Giveaway for the first 500 Fans 21+ years of age at Joe Faber Field.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

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