Trains Storm Back: Express Rally from 7-1 Deficit to Stun Bucks 9-7

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wis. - An eighth-inning turn of events secured a 9-7 comeback victory for the Eau Claire Express against Waterloo Tuesday night.

Taking an early lead of one within the first inning, after Anthony Martinez hit a single to center field to bring home Cade Palkowski. Despite an early 1-0 lead, the Bucks decided it was their turn to secure six unanswered runs throughout the second, third and sixth innings.

Going silent and seemingly tired, the Express remained in a 7-1 deficit until it was their turn to bat in the bottom of the seventh inning. With two outs, Mikey Muniz hit a single to center field, bringing home Jake Busson and Philip Cheong, providing a spark to close their run deficit.

Sitting at 7-3, the Trains decided not to go down without a fight as in the bottom of the eighth inning and tallying up two outs, with runners on first and second base, Sawyer Stein hit a double to left field, bringing home Matthew Maulik and Martinez for a score of 7-5.

On a first baseman error, Stein made it home for a 7-6 score, before Jaxon Schumacher was up to bat. On the first pitch, Schumacher hit a home run to left field, bringing home himself and Muniz to take back the lead at 9-7.

Olivier Martel went to the mound for the Express in the ninth inning to close out the game with a center field putout for out number one, followed by two strikeouts to remain undefeated against the Waterloo Bucks and started strong in the second half of the season.

The Express will take on the Bucks once more in Carson Park at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

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