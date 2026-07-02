Selga Walks It off for the Rockers

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Green Bay came up victorious in a walkoff victory, courtesy of Eli Selga's walk-off three-run blast. The Rockers defeated La Crosse 9-6. The third walkoff win and the second walkoff homerun for Green Bay brings the Rockers even with Wausau in the division.

The Rockers found themselves down 4-0 in the first inning as the Loggers bats started hot. The first three batters all reached on a base hit and then Eli Small drove them all in with a double. The Rockers then scored three runs in the second inning to bring the game within reach.

Dom Bello scored Stefan Di Corrado with an RBI single and then Coleman Lewis plated another with a comebacker that plated Bello. After Mike Dee was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, it was just a one run ball game.

That lead didn't last long as the Rockers would score twice. Bello drove in Di Corrado with an RBI groundout and then David Ballenilla blasted a solo shot to give Green Bay a 5-4 lead. The score stayed that way until the top of the seventh inning.

La Crosse manufactured two runs in the seventh to retake the lead over Green Bay. A throwing error by John handy and then an RBI base knock set the Rockers back down one heading into the late innings of the game.

Bello led off the ninth inning with a walk but was thrown out at second base trying to advance on a pass ball. The Rockers had a handful of baserunning issues in the game. Ballenilla would change that as he came home to score on a wild pitch to tie the game. Ballenilla had a great jump on the pitch and made it home safely on a head first slide.

All eyes were then on the Northwoods League All-Star, Eli Selga, as he had an opportunity to win the game for Green Bay. Selga delivered, as he sent one deep into the night sky to walk it off for the Rockers.

The Rockers continue their homestand tomorrow, July 2, by hosting the Lakeshore Chinooks. Thursdays are thirsty Thursdays with half priced beer through the fifth inning. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

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