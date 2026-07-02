Series Finale Between Traverse City and Kenosha Suspended After Six Innings
Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Traverse City, MI - Lightning and rain moved through the Traverse City area late Wednesday night, halting the series finale between the Traverse City Pit Spitters and Kenosha Kingfish midway through the sixth inning at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Kenosha held a 4-3 lead when the game was suspended.
The game will resume at 5:05 p.m. on July 30 at Turtle Creek Stadium. After the suspended game concludes, there will be a 30-minute break before the next scheduled matchup between the two teams begins.
The Pit Spitters' 10-game home winning streak remains intact.
The Kingfish scored the first two runs of the night in the top of the second inning on a fielder's choice and a bases-loaded walk, but Pit Spitters starter Jake Ickes was able to limit the damage.
Ickes put together a strong start for Traverse City, going 4.1 innings while allowing three earned runs with four walks and three strikeouts.
Trailing by two, the Pit Spitters evened the game in the bottom of the fourth. JT Smith singled to score Josh Stonehouse, and Mason Pilarski followed with his second hit of the contest to bring Smith home and tie the game at 2-2.
Both teams scored once in the fifth. For Traverse City, Colin Sander came home on a sacrifice fly from Ethan Guerra after tripling earlier in the inning.
With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the sixth, Kenosha took the lead against Nathan Webb before the weather arrived. Dawson Downs delivered an RBI double to make it 4-3 Kingfish, which is where the game will stand when play resumes.
The Pit Spitters (1-0) continue the homestand Thursday night against the division-rival Kalamazoo Growlers, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's matchup brings another loaded night to Turtle Creek Stadium, featuring 2-3-1 Thursday, a Screamin' Eagle youth jersey giveaway for the first 500 fans presented by Pepsi, and postgame fireworks. The homestand continues Friday with a 4Front patriotic hat giveaway for the first 500 fans, another fireworks show, and a jersey auction benefiting the 4Front Foundation.
Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026
- Dock Spiders Trounce Battle Jacks to Complete a Road Series Sweep - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Selga Walks It off for the Rockers - Green Bay Rockers
- Rox Fall 2-0 to Split Series with Badlands, Return Home Thursday - St. Cloud Rox
- MoonDogs Bounce Back to in Game Two of Series with Hot Tots - Mankato MoonDogs
- Wausau Drops Series Finale to Wisconsin Rapids in Rain-Shortened Game - Wausau Woodchucks
- Series Finale Between Traverse City and Kenosha Suspended After Six Innings - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Freddy Smith Breaks Franchise Wins Record as Stingers Sweep Larks - Willmar Stingers
- Lakeshore Chinooks Pull Ahead Late to Defeat Madison Mallards - Madison Mallards
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Madison Mallards Game Preview 7/1 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mummies Ready for Second Game in Rockford Wednesday Evening - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Lakeshore Routs Madison 19-9; Extends Win Streak to Six - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Growlers Boast Three 2026 All-Stars - Kalamazoo Growlers
- The Eaglets Have Fledged and Schedule Changes for July 2nd and July 3rd - Madison Mallards
- Gammel Makes his Northwoods League Debut - Green Bay Rockers
- Rivets Build Early Lead, Hold off Late Richmond Rally, 10-7 - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Green Bay Issues 14 Walks in Loss to Loggers - Green Bay Rockers
- Trains Storm Back: Express Rally from 7-1 Deficit to Stun Bucks 9-7 - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Dominate with 16-0 Win over Badlands - St. Cloud Rox
- Growlers Offense Leads Way to Second-Half Win - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rivets Kick off Second Half of Season with High-Scoring Win - Rockford Rivets
- Big Sticks Lose First Game of the Second Half to St. Cloud - Badlands Big Sticks
- Buettenback's Walk-Off Completes Stingers Miraculous Comeback - Willmar Stingers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Traverse City Pit Spitters Stories
- Series Finale Between Traverse City and Kenosha Suspended After Six Innings
- Pit Spitters Begin Second Half with 6-3 Win over Kenosha
- Pit Spitters Drop First-Half Finale, Turn Page to Second-Half Race
- Three Pit Spitters Named to 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game at Field of Dreams
- Pit Spitters Fall in Kenosha, First-Half Race Comes Down to Finale