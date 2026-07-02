Series Finale Between Traverse City and Kenosha Suspended After Six Innings

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - Lightning and rain moved through the Traverse City area late Wednesday night, halting the series finale between the Traverse City Pit Spitters and Kenosha Kingfish midway through the sixth inning at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Kenosha held a 4-3 lead when the game was suspended.

The game will resume at 5:05 p.m. on July 30 at Turtle Creek Stadium. After the suspended game concludes, there will be a 30-minute break before the next scheduled matchup between the two teams begins.

The Pit Spitters' 10-game home winning streak remains intact.

The Kingfish scored the first two runs of the night in the top of the second inning on a fielder's choice and a bases-loaded walk, but Pit Spitters starter Jake Ickes was able to limit the damage.

Ickes put together a strong start for Traverse City, going 4.1 innings while allowing three earned runs with four walks and three strikeouts.

Trailing by two, the Pit Spitters evened the game in the bottom of the fourth. JT Smith singled to score Josh Stonehouse, and Mason Pilarski followed with his second hit of the contest to bring Smith home and tie the game at 2-2.

Both teams scored once in the fifth. For Traverse City, Colin Sander came home on a sacrifice fly from Ethan Guerra after tripling earlier in the inning.

With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the sixth, Kenosha took the lead against Nathan Webb before the weather arrived. Dawson Downs delivered an RBI double to make it 4-3 Kingfish, which is where the game will stand when play resumes.

The Pit Spitters (1-0) continue the homestand Thursday night against the division-rival Kalamazoo Growlers, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's matchup brings another loaded night to Turtle Creek Stadium, featuring 2-3-1 Thursday, a Screamin' Eagle youth jersey giveaway for the first 500 fans presented by Pepsi, and postgame fireworks. The homestand continues Friday with a 4Front patriotic hat giveaway for the first 500 fans, another fireworks show, and a jersey auction benefiting the 4Front Foundation.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.