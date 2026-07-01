Lakeshore Routs Madison 19-9; Extends Win Streak to Six

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- The Lakeshore Chinooks continue to put the Northwoods League on notice. Facing the first-half Great Lakes West champions Madison Mallards, the Chinooks put up 19 runs of offense in a 19-9 win to extend their win streak to six games.

The clubs' 20 hits, fell short of tying the all-time club record for most hits in a game at 21.

Getting the offense going early, the Chinooks scored in the first inning for the third time during their win streak. With two outs, Nolan Sandee reached base on a infield single. In the following at bat, Sandee scored on a Bryan Lorenz two-run home run.

The Mallards wasted no time to respond, as they tallied three runs to take the lead thanks to two Chinook' errors. The two errors in the inning were the only errors committed by the Chinooks in the contest.

In the bottom of the second inning, two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Cade Sears. Up 3-1 in the count, Sears hit a single to right field to score Aukai Kea. An error by Jonah Weathers in right field allowed Sam Myers to score on the play, giving the Chinooks back the lead.

Extending their lead, newcomer Joshua Chairez collected his first hit as a Chinook with a two-run single to left field. Chairez fit well into the club's surging offense, going for three hits and three RBIs in the game.

Having been teammates with three active Chinooks at Riverside City CC this past spring, Chairez said they gave him an idea of what to expect with the club.

"I think that helped me out a lot [and] really got me going," Chairez said.

Later in the inning with two outs, Chairez scored on a Lorenz infield single. With Lorenz's RBI single representing the Chinooks fifth run of the inning, the Chinooks have had an inning in their last three games where they've scored five or more runs.

With scoreless third and fourth innings from Chinook Max Mousser on the mound, the Chinooks added two runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning off a Bryan Lorenz RBI double, and an infield error that allowed him eventually to score.

Mousser's day was done after fourth innings, allowing three runs (two earned). Being the first call out of the bullpen, Max Mora struggled, allowing three hits and a walk while failing to record a single out.

Entering the game with a 9-5 lead with zero outs, newcomer Jack Poellot walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. Avoiding disaster, Poellot induced a double play which allowed a run to score. In the next at bat, he got an inning-ending groundout to hold the Mallards to three runs in the inning.

After the top half of the fifth inning, the Chinooks scored 10 runs the rest of the way while allowing just three runs. Up 16-8 in the bottom of the eighth inning - on the first pitch of his at bat - Lorenz hit his second home run of the game to secure back-to-back multi home run games.

Going 5-5 at the plate with seven RBIs, Lorenz was named the Northwoods League player of the night. Extending his hit streak to nine games, Lorenz said his performance on Tuesday night was the best of his season.

With his power binge bringing him to seven home runs on the season, his slugging percentage of .747 ranks him second in the Northwoods League for qualified hitters. He also ranks third in OPS and fifth in batting average respectively.

"I'd say I'm seeing it pretty well right now," Lorenz said. "I think [it] adds to the confidence and believing that I'm the best hitter out there. That's what's given me the most success."

With the win, the Chinooks hold the longest winning streak in the league with six straight victories. During this stretch, they have outscored opponents 73-32.

"You play best when you're having fun," Lorenz said. "It's a great group of guys and it's been a blast playing how we have the last couple days."

The Chinooks are 1-0 to start the second half of the season, and finish out their two-game set against the Mallards on Wednesday night at 6:05 pm CDT at Warner Park in Madison, Wi.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

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