Dock Spiders Trounce Battle Jacks to Complete a Road Series Sweep

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders erupted for their highest run total in more than three and a half seasons, defeating the Battle Creek Battle Jacks 19-3 for their largest margin of victory since 2022.

Fond du Lac took control early, scoring the first eight runs of the game. The Dock Spiders plated four runs in the first inning on an RBI double by Tyler Neises and RBI singles from Joey Arend and Carson Willis. They added three more runs in the second on a bases-clearing single by Vincent Venverloh before Arend drove in another run with an RBI double in the fourth to make it 8-0.

Battle Creek answered with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, but the Dock Spiders responded by scoring the next 11 runs, highlighted by an eight-run eighth inning.

Fond du Lac's eighth-inning rally featured a two-run double by Ben Kuglitsch, a two-run double from Tommy Googins, a sacrifice fly by Carson Willis, a wild pitch and a Battle Creek error.

The Dock Spiders added two more runs in the ninth while allowing one in the bottom half to complete the 19-3 victory.

The 19 runs marked Fond du Lac's highest single-game scoring output since a 19-7 win over the Madison Mallards in 2022. The 16-run victory was also the Dock Spiders' largest since a 21-2 win over Wausau during the 2022 season.

Offensively, Fond du Lac totaled 11 hits while drawing 13 walks and being hit by three pitches. Ben Kuglitsch, Joey Arend and Tyler Neises each recorded multi-hit games. Tommy Googins, Neises, Kuglitsch and Vincent Venverloh each finished with three RBI.

Neises led the way by going 3-for-5 with four runs scored, the most by a Dock Spider in a game this season.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Thursday, July 2, to open a home series against the La Crosse Loggers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. All fans in attendance will be eligible for the Caleb Durbin Jersey Giveaway, presented by Fond du Lac Beer Company.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

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