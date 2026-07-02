Freddy Smith Breaks Franchise Wins Record as Stingers Sweep Larks

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - Willmar Stingers manager Freddy Smith broke the franchise's all-time wins record Wednesday night, recording his 161st regular season victory in a 10-2 final over the Bismarck Larks.

The win allowed him to pass the franchise's inaugural manager Matt Hollod, who went 160-119 in his four seasons with Willmar from 2010 to 2013 and also coached Smith at Cal State Northridge. Smith and the Stingers broke the record in fashion with an eight run margin of victory.

Luke DeVine showcased his speed to help the hosts take an early 1-0 lead. He led off the bottom of the first with a walk before collecting two stolen bases, giving him 20 on the season, and crossing home on a wild pitch.

The Stingers (18-20, 2-0) maintained a one-run lead into the fourth inning thanks to a stellar outing from starting pitcher Chaz McRoberts. He was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game after throwing five scoreless frames with four strikeouts and now sports a 0.47 ERA across 19 innings this season.

Willmar gave McRoberts plenty of run support in the bottom of the fourth, tacking on five runs to seize a commanding lead.

Kyle Panganiban was the first Stinger to score during the half on an infield single by David Estrada, then he was followed one batter later by Max Buettenback after Kobe Eikmeier singled to left field.

Estrada came home on a balk before a Jehee Lee sacrifice fly plated Eikmeier. Matthew Bernath brought around the final run of the frame on a groundout, making it 6-0.

Willmar added four more runs the next inning to cross double digits on the scoreboard. Five consecutive batters reached base to begin the half, starting with a single by DeVine.

He scored two batters later on a Max Buettenback single and Eikmeier continued the offense surge base knock to bring home Panganiban. Bernath again capped the scoring in the frame, hitting a sacrifice fly to put the Stingers up by 10.

Bismarck (16-20, 0-2) got on the board in the top of the seventh inning with a pair of runs. Logan Aguilar gave the Larks their first run of the night with a single to left field, and Connor Mendell followed three batters later on a Kiefer Tarnoki groundout.

But Braden Cork stranded two runners after entering mid-inning as part of a season debut where he went 1.2 scoreless frames.

He was followed by Max Reimers, who recorded a scoreless ninth inning in his Willmar debut and struck out Luke Lavin to seal the record-breaking victory.

The Stingers look to maintain their undefeated second half record Thursday, when they face the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Veterans Appreciation Night presented by the Kandiyohi Veterans Service Office. The night will feature post-game fireworks, and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

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