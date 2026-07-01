Big Sticks Lose First Game of the Second Half to St. Cloud

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Badlands Big Sticks News Release







DICKINSON, ND - The Badlands Big Sticks (18-17 overall, 0-1 second half) were dominated in the opening game of the second half of the Northwoods League season, dropping the contest against the St. Cloud Rox (25-12 overall, 1-0 second half) 16-0 on Tuesday night.

The Big Sticks only managed to reach base three times in the game, once on a double by Gavyn Schlotterback (Kansas), another time on a single by Davis Goodwin (Oklahoma City University), and lastly on a walk drawn by Nathan Nance Jr. (NW FL State JC).

The Big Sticks offense was shut down by St. Cloud starting pitcher Emerson McKnight, who threw a complete game two-hit shutout, the second time the Rox have shut out Badlands this season.

The Rox opened the scoring with an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the 2nd inning before the floodgates opened in the next frame. St. Cloud then put up four runs in the 3rd inning, four more in the 5th, then added another run in the 6th, making the score 10-0.

St. Cloud then put up two more runs in the 7th inning, three more in the 8th, then capped off the scoring in the 9th inning with another run, which brought the score to 16-0, which would be the final score.

The Big Sticks will look to bounce back and split the series on Wednesday night against St. Cloud, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. MST.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.