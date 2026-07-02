Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Madison Mallards Game Preview 7/1
Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
MADISON, Wi.- With a successful 16-11 record in the month of June, the Lakeshore Chinooks open July with a matchup against the Madison Mallards on Wednesday, July 1 at Warner Park in Madison, Wi. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm CDT.
Sam George is making his third start of the season for the Chinooks. In his last time out on June 28 against Kalamazoo, George was used out of the bullpen and pitched a scoreless inning.
With the Chinooks just one game into the second half, the club has another new addition to tonight's lineup in CJ Trask (Minnesota State). Trask will hit ninth and play shortstop.
Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Madison Mallards Game Preview 7/1 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mummies Ready for Second Game in Rockford Wednesday Evening - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Lakeshore Routs Madison 19-9; Extends Win Streak to Six - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Growlers Boast Three 2026 All-Stars - Kalamazoo Growlers
- The Eaglets Have Fledged and Schedule Changes for July 2nd and July 3rd - Madison Mallards
- Gammel Makes his Northwoods League Debut - Green Bay Rockers
- Rivets Build Early Lead, Hold off Late Richmond Rally, 10-7 - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Green Bay Issues 14 Walks in Loss to Loggers - Green Bay Rockers
- Trains Storm Back: Express Rally from 7-1 Deficit to Stun Bucks 9-7 - Eau Claire Express
- Rox Dominate with 16-0 Win over Badlands - St. Cloud Rox
- Growlers Offense Leads Way to Second-Half Win - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rivets Kick off Second Half of Season with High-Scoring Win - Rockford Rivets
- Big Sticks Lose First Game of the Second Half to St. Cloud - Badlands Big Sticks
- Buettenback's Walk-Off Completes Stingers Miraculous Comeback - Willmar Stingers
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Other Recent Lakeshore Chinooks Stories
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Madison Mallards Game Preview 7/1
- Lakeshore Routs Madison 19-9; Extends Win Streak to Six
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Madison Mallards Second-Half Opener Preview 6/30
- Chinooks Dominate Kalamazoo in Win to End First Half
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