Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Madison Mallards Game Preview 7/1

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MADISON, Wi.- With a successful 16-11 record in the month of June, the Lakeshore Chinooks open July with a matchup against the Madison Mallards on Wednesday, July 1 at Warner Park in Madison, Wi. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm CDT.

Sam George is making his third start of the season for the Chinooks. In his last time out on June 28 against Kalamazoo, George was used out of the bullpen and pitched a scoreless inning.

With the Chinooks just one game into the second half, the club has another new addition to tonight's lineup in CJ Trask (Minnesota State). Trask will hit ninth and play shortstop.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

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