Rivets Kick off Second Half of Season with High-Scoring Win

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford Rivets (1-0) opened a six-game home stand on Tuesday night with a 10-7 victory over the Richmond Flying Mummies (0-1), kicking off the second half of the Northwoods League season.

Rockford exploded offensively, earning five hits and nine walks to help bring the ten runs home, beginning with a fresh start to the summer.

"We had a meeting earlier today; I said there's no reason we can't go 4-2 and 5-1 in this stretch", manager Bob Koopmann said. "The first half wasn't pretty. I think we all went through it. It's such a relief to start this second half and have the chance to start over again."

The Screws have seen some of their best pitching performances in the last two games against Richmond, which included a complete game from right-handed pitcher Keith Eusebio (Paradise Valley CC). On the mound for Rockford was left-handed pitcher Brady Louck (Arizona State University), who continued the trend of impressive pitching, allowing just one hit through five innings with four strikeouts.

"He threw 50 today, but he was okay to go 60," Koopmann said. "He was phenomenal, and no walks, that's the key."

In the bottom of the second inning, Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas) and Connor Kave (Harper College) got aboard with one out. Rockford, for the second game in a row, struck first after Bryk Barnard (GateWay CC) earned his first homer of the summer with a three-run shot into right field. Barnard is the seventh active Rivet of the season to hit a home run.

Louck put three up and three down for the first four innings of the game, keeping the Flying Mummies' offense quiet in the first half of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Rivets' offense exploded for a five-run inning after loading the bases with no outs. Richmond gave up two runs through back-to-back hits by pitches, and another after a wild pitch to score the runner from third. Tommy Townsend (Xavier University) earned an RBI groundout, followed by Schlegell earning a sacrifice fly to add the other two runs.

Louck retired at the top of the sixth inning after a masterful performance, as the Rivets brought in right-handed pitcher Derek Huber (University of Illinois Springfield) to take over on the mound.

Coby Neville (Paradise Valley CC) tacked on extra damage in the bottom of the fifth, with an RBI single to center field to score Kave and make it 9-0.

The Flying Mummies finally found some offense in the top of the sixth frame, scoring an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to eight.

In the bottom of the inning, Townsend earned the run right back with his second deep shot of the season into right field, making it 10-1 Rivets.

Rockford began to cycle through pitchers, going through three between just the seventh and eighth innings. Richmond would not go down quietly, earning five runs in the eighth to make it 10-6 and a bit more interesting going into the ninth.

The Flying Mummies were able to add another run in the final frame, but the six unanswered runs weren't enough to complete the comeback. Right-handed pitcher Ethan McDonald (Eureka College) finished the game for Rockford, his first appearance of the summer.

The Screws will take on Richmond tomorrow at 6:35 p.m., looking to win their second in a row and begin the season 2-0. Fans can purchase tickets to Rivets games all season long at www.rockfordrivets.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

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