Rivets Strike out 16 Times, Fall to Flying Mummies

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford Rivets (2-1) battled through a lightning delay in the third game of their series against the Richmond Flying Mummies (1-2). The Rivets totaled 16 strikeouts in a 8-4 loss to the Mummies Thursday night.

Richmond opened the game in the top of the first with a leadoff double, and that runner was soon brought home on a single. The Rivets couldn't put the ball into play in the first inning as Richmond starter Jaden Alberson gained his first two strikeouts.

For the home team, right handed pitcher Carter Lund (Madison CC) got his first start tonight, where he went four innings. From the jump, he gave away free passes and had a hard time gaining control on the mound. He allowed six runs, although only one of them earned in an outing where he threw three strikeouts.

The Mummies took advantage of Lund's walks early. It was a batter hit by a pitch in the second inning that put the leadoff man on. From there, a couple wild pitches that snuck past catcher Bryk Barnard (GateWay CC) and a slew of balls loaded the bases. The Mummies saw their chance and took it, when an error by Zan Von Schlegell (University of St. Thomas) at short allowed another to come home.

By the end of the second, the Mummies led 6-0, the latter three runs coming off a bases clearing double. Rivets manager Bob Koopmann said that although the runs were unearned, it is the pitchers job to assist his defense.

"The pitcher has got to pick up the position player," Koopmann said. "You can't blame it all on the two-out error."

The Rivets continued to go to work at the dish, but not to much avail, going scoreless through four innings.

The weather had its own plans though, a strike of lighting putting the game into a 30 minute delay and sending fans to their vehicle for safety.

After a brief pause, the action continued in the fifth, and the Rivets finally put up some runs. It started off with a single from Joey Appino (Carroll University), who reached three times on a night where many failed to do so. Keith Eusebio (Paradise Valley CC) and Alex Tabbert (Harper CC) both walked to load the bases, and Appino strolled home on a wild pitch. After another walk, Von Schlegell hit a two RBI single to give the Rivets a boost.

The strikeouts contonued to be a problem for the Rivets tonight-many of them caught looking. The zone appeared to be tight, and the batters likely struggled to adjust and see the pitches well.

Jackson Forbes (University of Arizona), Tommy Townsend (Xavier University) and Davis Collie (John A. Logan CC) all struck out at least three time tonight. The Mummies also totaled 12 strikeouts as well.

Rowan Smyth (Lewis University) came in relief for Lund in the fifth, throwing eight strikeouts over his 3.2 innings. Smyth now is third for the Rivets in strikeouts on the season, with 29.

Smyth was one strike away from the immaculate inning in the seventh, when he struck out the first two batters and ultimately struck out the third, but threw two balls before his final K.

The Rivets had two bases loaded opportunities late, but couldnt capitalize on their opportunities.

They will look to change that narrative on Friday as they continue their series against the Richmond Flying Mummies at 6:35. Fans can buy tickets for Friday and all season long at rockfordrivets.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2026

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