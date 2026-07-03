Green Bay Battles Chinooks in Doubleheader

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After a come from behind win for Lakeshore last night, the Rockers will seek revenge today in a doubleheader on the road. The first game will start back up at 3:05 pm and game two will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion and last seven innings. The Rockers will start down 1-0 in the top of the second inning after the first half contest was suspended due to fog.

Green Bay will have limited arms to work with after the bullpen was heavily relied upon in the first handful of second half games. The Rockers will turn to Fernando Palencia to open things up in game one at Moonlight Graham Field.

Palencia comes from the University of San Diego. The sophomore pitched in 21 games in his first season, making one start. He then saw more of a starting role in his second season, pitching in 15 games and starting half of them.

The righty posted a 7.59 ERA and struck out 37 batters. He only walked 18, and Green Bay hopes his command of the strike zone leads to depth into the first ballgame. They will then turn to another right-handed arm to toss game two.

Connor Cavo will make his first start. He has a 6.99 K/9 in the spring season as a freshman. The Rockers will only be playing seven innings in the second game, taxing the bullpen slightly less. These two starters for Green Bay will have a big responsibility to look for as many innings as possible.

The Rockers return home on Saturday, July 4 to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Join us for a celebration of our nation's 250th birthday. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2026

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