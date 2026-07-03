Rockers Fall Short to Lakeshore

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers fell just short of another dramatic victory by the score of 15-14. The offensive firepower of the Rockers was on full display through the first seven innings as they catapulted out to a large lead. The new bats in the Rocker lineup contributed immediately in the first inning.

Stefan Di Corrado had a two RBI single the other way to give Green Bay a 2-1 lead. The lefty continues to mash the ball to the left side. JT Starkus also provided his first signature moment with a three-run bomb out to left field. Green Bay led 5-1 after the first inning.

The Chinooks started to creep their way back into it, making it just a one run game before Eli Selga hit his second homerun in two days to give the rockers a 6-4 lead. From there the Chinooks would tie the game on a two-run shot off of Zach Tenn. It was 6-6 before Green Bay scored eight unanswered runs.

David Ballenilla launched a three-run home run over the left field wall to give the Rockers a 9-6 lead and the two more scampered home. Green Bay led 11-6. Eli Selga plated two more with a triple, and Alejandro Covas plated him with an RBI knock.

The score was 14-6 in the eighth inning, but Lakeshore scored six runs in the eighth. Three were earned by Kyle Knoll and the other three were charged to Joshua Wolkin. The Chinooks found themselves within striking distance in the ninth.

David Mysza, the former Rocker, came to the dish as the final hope for the Chinooks. He batted after the Rockers intentionally walked Bryan Lorenz. Mysza hit an infield single that scored two runs and Lakeshore led 15-14.

Cael Turner earned the save in the ninth as the Rockers went down in order, dropping this game despite their eight-run lead in the eighth inning. It was a hard fought game on both sides, and the Rockers will look to bounce back tomorrow in Mequon.

The Rockers return home on Saturday, July 4 to take on the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. Join us for a celebration of our nation's 250th birthday. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2026

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