Kingfish Swept in Wausau After 4-1 Loss to Woodchucks

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







WAUSAU, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish were swept in Wausau on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to the Woodchucks at Athletic Park.

Kenosha dropped to 21-17 overall and 0-3 in the second half with the loss, while Wausau improved to 24-10 overall and 3-1 in the second half. The defeat also marked the third straight loss for the Kingfish on their six-game road trip before the Northwoods League All-Star break.

All-Star left-hander Jackson Sobel took the loss for Kenosha, dropping to 2-2 on the summer. Sobel allowed three runs on five hits across four innings, walking four and striking out three. Brayden Mazzacano earned the win for Wausau, while Pete Jezerinac recorded the save after throwing two scoreless innings to close the game.

Wausau broke through first with a run in the third before adding two more in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead. Kenosha answered in the sixth when Cole Ide scored on an RBI single from Ezra Essex, but the Kingfish could not climb any closer. Wausau added an insurance run in the eighth to seal the win.

Essex led the Kingfish offense, going 2-for-3 with the lone RBI. Owen Nowak, Noah Alvarez, Ide, Matthew Cormier and Hunter Snyder also added hits for Kenosha, but the Fish left 13 runners on base in the loss. Brian Gould was strong out of the bullpen, tossing three scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

The Kingfish will continue their six-game road trip before the All-Star break on Friday, opening a two-game series against the Kalamazoo Growlers. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. CDT.







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