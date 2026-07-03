Northwoods League Announces All-Star Home Run Challenge Participants

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rochester Honkers News Release







Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the participants for the 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Home Run Challenge which will take place the day before the Northwoods League All-Star game on Tuesday, July 7 at the new ballpark at the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa.

Nine participants from each of the Great Lakes and the Great Plains divisions will face off in this nine-inning competition.

Home Run Challenge Participants

Great Lakes Great Plains

Luke Kosko Royal Oak Leprechauns Cameron Sewell Rochester Honkers

Oliver Service Royal Oak Leprechauns Jalen Smith Duluth Huskies

Brendan Thompson Battle Creek Battle Jacks Sam Harry Rochester Honkers

Ryan Chase Wausau Woodchucks Eli Small La Crosse Loggers

Dylan Frank Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Colin Coonradt Waterloo Bucks

Eli Senga Green Bay Rockers Kyle Panganiban Willmar Stingers

Prince DeBoskie Richmond Flying Mummies Hollon Brock Eau Claire Express

Josh Campbell Kalamazoo Growlers Owen Bond Minnesota Mud Puppies

Dawson Downs Kenosha Kingfish Tyler Arnold Minot Hot Tots

The format for the Home Run Challenge is below:

1. There will be 9 innings with each player having one half inning.

2. Away team (Great Lakes) player bats first in the top of the inning, and home team player next (Great Plains) in the bottom half of the inning.

3. Each player will receive two minutes to hit as many home runs as they can during their turn.

4. Each player will be allowed one timeout that they can take at any time during their 2:00, should they choose. Timeouts will be thirty seconds in length.

5. Should any contestant hit back-to-back home runs, they will be granted an additional:30 of time that will be added on after their original 2 minutes has completed. No timeouts will be granted during the bonus time session.

6. The Team that hits the most Home Runs will be declared the NWL HR Challenge Team Champions.

7. The Individual who hits the most home runs will be declared the NWL HR Challenge Individual Champion.

The 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place in Dyersville, Iowa, at the new Ballpark at the Field of Dreams Movie Site, home of a 2027 Northwoods League Expansion team on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:05 PM. The game will also air on FloCollege at FloSports.tv.







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