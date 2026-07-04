Rox Roll in 13-1 Win over Bismarck

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox' Colton Rother in action

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox' Colton Rother in action(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (26-14) took down the Bismarck Larks (17-21) 13-1 on Friday at Joe Faber Field.

The Rox had a head start on offense, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. This started a streak of five consecutive innings where the Rox found the scoreboard.

Brett White (University of Iowa) claimed a single in the second inning to get on base and eventually made it to home on an error to extend the advantage to 4-0. In the third, Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett College) laced an RBI single to make the score 5-0.

St. Cloud scored four runs in the fourth inning, starting with a two-run home run by White to make it back-to-back days with a Rox home run in front of the home crowd. After White's home run, Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) recorded a double and later scored on a passed ball. Colton Rother (University of Kansas) capped off the scoring with an RBI single to take a 9-0 advantage.

On the mound, Tyler Phenow (Texas Christian University) delivered 4.2 innings while allowing only one run from Bismarck's offense.

The Rox kept the offense going in the fifth by scoring another three runs. White added his third hit of the day and was brought home on a Dylan Westbrook (American River CC) RBI double before Westbrook later scored to extend the lead to 12-1.

Owen Estabrook (Columbia University) added an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth for good measure to make it a 13-1 advantage, and St. Cloud went on to win the matchup 13-1.

The Rox have a day off on the Fourth of July before resuming play on Sunday at Mankato.

The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Brett White.

The Rox have the Fourth of July off, and will then play on the road at Mankato for a two-game series beginning on Sunday. The next Rox home game is on Monday, July 13th, against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Joe Faber Field at 6:35 PM Central, presented by McDonald's Meats and Rengel Printing. It will be $1 Hot Dog Night while supplies last, and Former Rox Star Jordan Barth Will Have His Number (#1) Retired. There will be a Special Edition Barth Poster Giveaway for the first 500 fans.

The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2026

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