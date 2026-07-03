Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Doubleheader Preview 7/3

Published on July 3, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi. - Winning last night's series opener over Green Bay in a thrilling 15-14 finish, the Lakeshore Chinooks host the Rockers for a doubleheader on July 3 at Moonlight Graham Field in Mequon, Wi.

The first game of the doubleheader will start at 3:05 pm CDT, and is an continuation of a game originally on June 9 that was fogged out. The game will resume in the top of the second inning, with the Chinooks leading 1-0. With a win, the Chinooks would tie their longest win streak in club history at nine games.

First pitch for the second game is 6:35 pm CDT. Landon Dessart (Madison College) is making his club debut. After a two-game absence, Chinook all-star Nolan Sandee is back in the lineup and is hitting fourth.







Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2026

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