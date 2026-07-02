Green Bay Takes on Lakeshore

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - After the Rockers had a dramatic win in last night's contest, they will look to carry momentum into tonight's game against the Chinooks. The first pitch will be at 6:35 pm at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Rockers will be starting Mason Avant (Tallahassee State College). Avant threw 18 innings for the Eagles in the spring and struck out 22. In his Northwoods debut, he will take on a hot Lakeshore Chinooks squad.

Lakeshore is throwing Eli Niemiec. He has pitched in seven games so far this summer. He has a 4.34 ERA through his first few appearances and had also pitched against Green Bay already this year. In the first half, the Rockers squared off with Niemiec and had a come from behind victory. Eli threw four scoreless innings.

The Rocker offense will need to start hot like they did yesterday, plating three runs in the third inning. The Loggers scored four in the top of the first so another big point of emphasis is a scoreless top of the first inning.

With the division up for grabs in the second half, this three game series could come back to be big down the stretch. The Chinooks have been playing their best baseball as of late but the Rockers have some momentum after yesterday's walkoff.

The Rockers continue their homestand today, July 3, by hosting the Lakeshore Chinooks. Thursdays are thirsty Thursdays with half priced beer through the fifth inning. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







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