Breakout Eighth Inning Pushes Pit Spitters Past Rival Kalamazoo
Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
In a tie game in the eighth inning, the Traverse City Pit Spitters broke through for three runs, using the late push to beat the rival Kalamazoo Growlers, 6-3, on Thursday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.
The win marked Traverse City's sixth straight victory over Kalamazoo in 2026 and moved the Pit Spitters to 2-0 in the second half.
A crowd of 3,211 fans watched Traverse City capture its 11th consecutive home win, backed by a strong debut from starting pitcher Logan Tapman, who threw five scoreless innings in his first appearance for the Pit Spitters.
Traverse City plated two runs in the first inning on consecutive RBI hits from Aaron Grant and Josh Stonehouse, with Stonehouse's coming on a double.
The Pit Spitters added another run in the fourth to take a 3-0 lead, as Ethan Guerra delivered a run-scoring single to build on his team-leading RBI total, now up to 33.
Traverse City held that lead until late, when Kalamazoo scored one run in the seventh against Drew Ferguson and two more in the eighth against Gabe Helder to tie the game at 3-3.
In the bottom of the eighth, the Pit Spitters responded immediately. Noah Gerrick singled to bring home the go-ahead run before Jacob Kucharczyk delivered the big swing, a bases-loaded single to score two more and give Traverse City a 6-3 cushion.
David Heefner took over late and faced the tying run at the plate in the ninth, but got 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Josh Campbell to ground into a 5-3 double play to seal the win. Heefner worked 1.2 innings and was credited with the victory.
Mason Pilarski also made his Traverse City debut on the mound, throwing a perfect sixth inning.
The Pit Spitters (2-0) and Growlers (2-1) will face off again Friday night at Turtle Creek Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Friday's homestand finale will feature a 4Front patriotic hat giveaway for the first 500 fans, another fireworks show, and a jersey auction benefiting the 4Front Foundation.
Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2026
- Express Held to One Run in a 5-1 Loss to Duluth - Eau Claire Express
- Hot Start Leads Honkers to 7-4 Victory over Mankato - Rochester Honkers
- Rox Fall 9-5 to Larks, Look to Split Home Series Friday - St. Cloud Rox
- Mallards Blow out Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Behind Nine-Run Sixth - Madison Mallards
- Woodchucks Start 3-Game Homestand with Win over Kenosha - Wausau Woodchucks
- Late Growlers Comeback Thwarted in Road Loss - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Wausau Uses Big Innings to Down Kenosha - Kenosha Kingfish
- Thursday Night Game Rained out in Fond du Lac - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Breakout Eighth Inning Pushes Pit Spitters Past Rival Kalamazoo - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers Defeat Mud Puppies in Shortened Game - Willmar Stingers
- MoonDogs Drop First Game of Series to Honkers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Series Opener Preview 7/2 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Chinooks Sweep Mallards in Two-Game Set for Seventh Straight Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mummies Regroup Thursday Following Disappointing End on Wednesday Night - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Green Bay Takes on Lakeshore - Green Bay Rockers
- Rivets Win off Eighth Inning Explosion - Rockford Rivets
- Trains Stalled After Stormy Start against Bucks - Eau Claire Express
- Bullpen, Timely Hitting Lead Growlers to Series Sweep - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Big Sticks Toss Combined Shutout, Split Series with St. Cloud - Badlands Big Sticks
- Rivets Storm Back with Seven-Run Eighth to Defeat Flying Mummies, 13-10 - Richmond Flying Mummies
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Other Recent Traverse City Pit Spitters Stories
- Breakout Eighth Inning Pushes Pit Spitters Past Rival Kalamazoo
- Series Finale Between Traverse City and Kenosha Suspended After Six Innings
- Pit Spitters Begin Second Half with 6-3 Win over Kenosha
- Pit Spitters Drop First-Half Finale, Turn Page to Second-Half Race
- Three Pit Spitters Named to 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game at Field of Dreams