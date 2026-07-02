Mummies Regroup Thursday Following Disappointing End on Wednesday Night

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (17-19, 0-2) are on the hunt for their first win of the second half of the season Thursday night, after back-to-back losses on the road to the Rockford Rivets (14-22, 2-0).

Wednesday night's 13-10 defeat seemed in-hand as the Mummies' bats hummed and exploded in multiple key spots. Trailing 4-0 entering the third inning, Richmond took advantage of an RBI single from Landen Fry, a pair of RBI doubles from Trent Lombardo and Colton Sims, and a bases-loaded walk to tie the game. Rockford would score one in the bottom of the inning and again in the fourth, but another offensive bevy in the fifth, including a two-run double from Fry immediately followed by a three-run home run from Sims, made it a 9-6 ballgame.

Richmond rode the energy until a deflating bottom of the eighth, which saw the Rivets cross seven runs, beginning with a go-ahead grand slam. While Prince Deboskie connected on a solo shot in the top of the ninth, producing the Mummies' third multi-homer game of the season, it proved to not be enough.

As the second half of the season progresses, new additions to the Mummies continue to see action. Montreat College freshman Hayden Brooks, who took the decision, stepped in for middle relief after five innings from starter Dillon Eden, tossing 2 1/3 innings. Brooks' teammate, redshirt freshman Jordon Hart, took the mound for the final 2/3 of an inning.

The run of late-game stumbles continues for a Flying Mummies team still trying to piece together a full system from start to finish. Wednesday's loss was the seventh game this summer where Richmond led after five innings but could not hold on, and eighth including tied games, increasing to ten including the fourth inning.

Mummies fans will be introduced to another new pitcher this evening, as Davenport University redshirt junior Jaden Alberson starts on the bump. Alberson, playing in his third Northwoods League season following stints with the Minot Hot Tots in 2024 and Waterloo Bucks in 2025, went 3-0 in 14 appearances at Davenport, pitching mostly in relief for the Panthers but making one start, finishing with a 4.40 ERA and being name Second-Team All-Conference. On the opposite mound for Rockford and also making his season debut is Madison Community College sophomore Carter Lund, a Northwoods veteran in his own right who suited up for the Madison Mallards in 2025.

First pitch from Rivets Stadium is scheduled for 7:35 PM EST. A livestream is available on FloSports.







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