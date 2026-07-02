Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Series Opener Preview 7/2
Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Lakeshore Chinooks News Release
GREEN BAY, Wi.- The Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers open their three-game set tonight at 6:35 pm CDT at Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay, Wi. Winners of seven straight, the Chinooks are outscoring opponents 81-37 during this stretch.
Receiving a six-inning start from Sam George in last night's win, Eli Niemiec gets the ball for the Chinooks tonight for his fifth start of the year. Niemiec lasted only 1.2 innings his last time out on June 25 due to an injury.
Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2026
- Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Series Opener Preview 7/2 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Chinooks Sweep Mallards in Two-Game Set for Seventh Straight Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Mummies Regroup Thursday Following Disappointing End on Wednesday Night - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Green Bay Takes on Lakeshore - Green Bay Rockers
- Rivets Win off Eighth Inning Explosion - Rockford Rivets
- Trains Stalled After Stormy Start against Bucks - Eau Claire Express
- Bullpen, Timely Hitting Lead Growlers to Series Sweep - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Big Sticks Toss Combined Shutout, Split Series with St. Cloud - Badlands Big Sticks
- Rivets Storm Back with Seven-Run Eighth to Defeat Flying Mummies, 13-10 - Richmond Flying Mummies
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