Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers Series Opener Preview 7/2

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







GREEN BAY, Wi.- The Lakeshore Chinooks and Green Bay Rockers open their three-game set tonight at 6:35 pm CDT at Capital Credit Union Park in Green Bay, Wi. Winners of seven straight, the Chinooks are outscoring opponents 81-37 during this stretch.

Receiving a six-inning start from Sam George in last night's win, Eli Niemiec gets the ball for the Chinooks tonight for his fifth start of the year. Niemiec lasted only 1.2 innings his last time out on June 25 due to an injury.







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