Rivets Storm Back with Seven-Run Eighth to Defeat Flying Mummies, 13-10

Published on July 2, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Richmond Flying Mummies erased an early four-run deficit and carried a three-run lead into the bottom of the eighth Wednesday night, but Rockford erupted for seven runs in the inning to hand Richmond a 13-10 loss at Rivets Stadium.

The defeat spoiled one of Richmond's most explosive offensive performances of the season. After falling behind 6-4 through four innings, the Flying Mummies answered with a five-run fifth to reclaim the lead, highlighted by Colton Sims' three-run home run and Landen Fry's two-run double.

Richmond's offense continued to pressure Rockford throughout the night, finishing with nine hits while drawing 11 walks. Fry led the way with a 3-for-5 performance, driving in three runs, while Sims finished 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Prince DeBoskie added a solo homer in the ninth, and Connor McCabe and Trenton Lombardo each delivered RBI doubles during the comeback effort.

Dillon Eden worked five innings in the start, allowing six runs while striking out five. Hayden Brooks followed with 2.1 innings of relief before Rockford's decisive eighth inning. After loading the bases with a walk and two free baserunners, Zan Von Schlegell launched a go-ahead grand slam to left field. The Rivets added three more runs in the inning to turn a 9-6 deficit into a 13-9 advantage.

Joey Appino paced Rockford's offense, finishing 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, while Von Schlegell drove in five runs. Gavin Taylor collected three hits, and River Lindsey scored twice as the Rivets totaled 14 hits in the victory.

Richmond will look to bounce back as the road trip continues Thursday night against the Rockford Rivets. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET.







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