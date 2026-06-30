Flying Mummies Rally Late to Walk off Rivets, 4-3
Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Richmond Flying Mummies News Release
RICHMOND, Ind. - The Richmond Flying Mummies erased a three-run deficit Monday night, scoring twice in the seventh, once in the eighth, and once in the ninth to walk off the Rockford Rivets 4-3 at Don McBride Stadium.
Richmond trailed 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh before stringing together timely at-bats and aggressive baserunning to complete the comeback. The Mummies finished with eight hits and eight walks, overcoming an early hole created by Rockford's lone big swing and a steady offensive grind.
Lucas Valencia turned in a competitive second start of the season, working five innings and allowing three runs on six hits while striking out eight. He gave Richmond a chance to stay within striking distance, mixing swing-and-miss strikeouts with moments of traffic management that ultimately limited further damage.
The Rockford offense did its damage in the third on a solo home run from Davis Collie and again in the fifth during a two-run frame that pushed the Rivets ahead 3-0. Valencia battled through each inning, consistently generating strikeouts to keep the game from fully breaking open.
Richmond's bullpen again stabilized the game. Elias Murdock delivered two scoreless innings, working around a pair of walks while keeping Rockford off the board. Casey Blevins followed with two more scoreless frames, allowing just one walk while helping carry the game into the late innings.
The comeback began in the seventh when Trenton Lombardo reached to spark the inning, followed by Weston Mazey drawing a walk. After Caden Fahy moved runners with a ground ball and Drew Phillips was hit by a pitch, Jackson Thomas delivered the breakthrough moment, lining a two-run single to center to cut the deficit to 3-2.
The pressure continued in the eighth. Eli Bennett doubled to right and eventually came around during a chaotic sequence that included a wild pitch and aggressive baserunning, tying the game at 3-3 and shifting momentum firmly to Richmond's side.
The ninth inning sealed it. Pinch hitter Colton Sims worked a walk and was replaced by Eric Harper, who immediately stole second. After Rockford intentionally walked Landen Fry, Bennett delivered again with an infield single to load the bases. One batter later, Jackson Cliatt lined a single into right field to bring Harper home and complete the walk-off win.
Bennett powered the offense with a 4-for-5 night, including a double and multiple key run-scoring contributions. Thomas drove in two runs during the pivotal seventh inning, while Cliatt delivered the game-winner. Lombardo reached base three times and scored the first run of the rally as Richmond continued to apply pressure late.
Richmond now carries momentum into the first game of the second half of the season. They play the Rivets yet again, this time traveling to Rockford Stadium for the matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM CT.
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Other Recent Richmond Flying Mummies Stories
- Flying Mummies Rally Late to Walk off Rivets, 4-3
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- Rivets Rally Late, Slip Past Mummies 3-2
- Flying Mummies Welcome Rivets to McBride for Pair of Games, Close out First Half of Season
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