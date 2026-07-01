Mummies Ready for Second Game in Rockford Wednesday Evening

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Richmond Flying Mummies News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Richmond Flying Mummies (17-20) are back in action for the second game of their extended stay in Rockford following Tuesday night's loss against the Rivets (13-24).

The 10-7 stumble in game one saw the Mummies fall deep into a hole early on, and despite their best efforts, fail to climb out of. A 3-run homer for Rockford started the scoring in the second inning, followed soon after by a five-run fourth, and one more in the fifth, making it a 9-0 ballgame before Richmond finally scored in the sixth, which the Rivets then matched. A Mummies rally with five in the eighth and one in the ninth fell short, stranding the bases loaded to close out the game.

Several new faces made their debuts for the Flying Mummies on Tuesday. Pitcher JT Huether (0-1, 9.00 ERA) started and took the decision, while two other new hurlers, Theodore Hohn and Anthony Robertson, also saw time on the mound in relief. Connor McCabe also suited up for the first time in the batter's box, scoring a run.

With the second half of the season beginning yesterday, slates are pretty much clean across the Northwoods League. The first four playoff tickets were punched Monday, and in the Great Lakes East, the Kenosha Kingfish pulled off the ultimate worst-to-first comeback, securing the division's initial auto-bid on the final day and joining the Madison Mallards, La Crosse Loggers, and St. Cloud Rox in grabbing postseason spots. Richmond finished fifth in the Great Lakes East.

The first half of the season showcased several encouraging trends for the Flying Mummies that the team will look to recapture, especially offensively. Richmond as a team finished with the most triples (12), seventh-most hits (298) and ninth-highest batting average (.255) league wide, also sitting in the top half of the Northwoods in runs (198), doubles (49), RBI (176), and stolen bases (79).

The greatest need for improvement lies in the pitching game, as the Mummies issued the most walks (269), allowed the fourth-most runs (242), and posted the fifth-highest team ERA (6.30), contrasted, however, by the sixth-least hits allowed (254).

This evening in Rockford, Dillon Eden (0-3, 9.68 ERA) makes his third start of the season. Facing the Mummies' batters is Jeremy Allen (0-0, 4.50 ERA), the Kansas University Freshman, his second start and third appearance of the summer for Rockford.

First pitch from Rivets Stadium is scheduled for 7:35 PM EST. A livestream is available on FloSports.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.