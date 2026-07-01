Buettenback's Walk-Off Completes Stingers Miraculous Comeback

Published on July 1, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







Willmar, Minn. - The Willmar Stingers (17-20) walked it off on a Max Buettenback single in the bottom of the ninth against the Bismarck Larks (16-19) to win 9-8 at Bill Taunton Stadium. The home Stingers trailed 7-0 in the first inning and erased the deficit to complete the unbelievable comeback.

The Larks started fast in the top of the first by having the first seven batters reach base safely. Luke Lavin started the scoring with a two-run single to drive home Carmelo Rivera and Dylan Larkins to make it 2-0 Bismarck. Five more runs would cross the plate in the inning with four of them scoring of wild pitches that brought runners in from third base.

Stingers starter Jamie Vicens, completed two-thirds of an inning, allowing four hits, seven earned runs, three walks, and struckout two. Eli Kokenge entered the game in relief.

The Willmar offense scored its first runs of the game in the fourth from a David Estrada two-run home run to make the score 7-2. This was Estrada's first long-ball of the season. Larks starter, Tate Alexander finished four innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and send down two on strikes. He was replaced by Gabriel Jacobs.

Both squads would a trade one run in the fifth and it was 8-3 Larks heading into the sixth. It was in this frame when Brandon Mikos replaced Kokenge who allowed one run on three hits in four and one-third innings of work.

The bottom of the sixth saw the Stingers post four runs on the board. Jayton Greer, Kobe Aikmeier, and Kai Gonzaga all picked up hits in the inning and scored. Luke Devine would reach base on a walk and later score on a wild pitch to cut the Bismarck lead to 8-7.

Zane Baltz entered in the middle of the sixth in relief of Jacobs and was still in the game as the Stingers came to bat in the ninth. Greer, Aikmeier and Devine all reached to load the bases with two outs. In stepped Max Buettenback, who nearly gave the Stingers a go-ahead home run in the seventh with a deep drive to the warning track in his prior at-bat.

Baltz would fall behind 2-0 in the count and have to leave due to injury. Joey Duprey stepped on the mound in relief. Buettenback saw one strike and on the next pitch sent a shot back up the middle to bring in pinch-runner Matthew Bernath from third and Aikmeier from second. The comeback was complete and the Stingers won 9-8 in walk-off fashion for the first time in 2026.

Buettenback was named the Les Schwab Tires Player of the Game for the clutch base knock. The win went to Mikos who threw four scoreless innings and the loss was charged to Baltz.

The series finale for these two ball clubs will be tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2026 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.







Northwoods League Stories from July 1, 2026

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