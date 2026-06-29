Two Battle Jacks Players to Play at Field of Dreams Movie Site in the Northwoods League All-Star Game

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Battle Creek Battle Jacks News Release







BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks are proud to announce that shortstop Brendan Thompson and second baseman Jake Stedman have been selected to represent the organization at the 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Wednesday, July 8, at the legendary Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa.

The selection recognizes two players who have been at the heart of one of the Northwoods League's most productive offenses during the first half of the season while helping establish a new standard for Battle Jacks baseball both on and off the field.

"It's an incredible honor for Brendan and Jake, but it's also a reflection of what our entire clubhouse has built together," said Battle Jacks Head Coach Chris Fletcher. "When we arrived, we talked about changing the culture through accountability, communication and showing up every day for each other, our fans and this community. These two players have embraced that vision from day one. They're outstanding baseball players, but they're even better teammates and young men. That's exactly the kind of program we're building in Battle Creek." Brendan Thompson Continues Remarkable Rise Thompson's selection caps one of the league's breakout seasons.

The Grand Rapids native returned after joining the Battle Jacks for the second half of the 2025 season and has become one of the premier offensive players in the Northwoods League.

Through the first half, Thompson has:

Started all 34 games, the only Battle Jack to appear in every game.

Is batting .292 with 40 hits, 28 runs, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 5 home runs, and 19 RBI.

Leads the Battle Jacks in at-bats, runs, hits, doubles, triples and home runs.

Ranks first in the Northwoods League in at-bats, second in triples, sixth in hits, while also ranking among the league leaders in runs, doubles and home runs.

Produced one of the season's signature performances on June 11 against Wisconsin Rapids, going 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI.

Finished the first half with one of the league's longest hitting streaks, reaching 12 consecutive games.

Before arriving in Battle Creek, Thompson starred at Forest Hills Eastern High School, where he was a two-time Michigan state champion, four-time All-State selection and finished his career with the second-most hits and the school record for RBI. He completed a successful freshman season this past spring at Cal State Bakersfield.

Jake Stedman Provides Consistency and Leadership Stedman has quietly become one of the most reliable hitters in the Great Lakes Division.

The sophomore, who will be attending Southeastern University (Florida) in the fall has provided consistency at the plate while anchoring the infield throughout the season.

In 31 games this year, Stedman is batting .279 with:

34 hits

21 RBI

20 walks (team leader)

11 stolen bases

A team-best .385 on-base percentage

A 13-game overall hitting streak, one of the longest in the Northwoods League this season.

A nine-game home hitting streak, among the league leaders.

Stedman also ranked among the Battle Jacks' leaders in at-bats, hits and RBI while consistently delivering quality at-bats in key situations throughout the first half.

Building More Than a Baseball Team

While the Battle Jacks missed their first-half goals in the standings, the foundation of the program continues to grow.

Battle Creek finished the opening half among the Northwoods League's offensive leaders in multiple team categories and will welcome seven new pitchers for the second half while returning the majority of its everyday lineup. The roster will also be strengthened by the arrival of elite defensive standouts Gehrig Goldbeck (Miami of Ohio), a junior college Gold

Glove winner, and Marcus Dierks (Miami of Ohio), an NCAA Division I East All-Region performer this past spring.

"The offense has proven it can compete with anybody," said Head of Baseball Dave Walsh.

"We're excited about the group we have coming back, and we're adding seven quality arms for the second half. The talent is here. We believe this team is ready to put everything together and play the kind of baseball we know it's capable of." Since new ownership took over prior to the 2025 season, the organization has emphasized building a culture centered on player development, accountability, and community engagement.

The response has been immediate.

Fans throughout Southwest Michigan; and even opposing ballparks, have repeatedly shared unsolicited compliments about the character of the Battle Jacks players, their interaction with young fans and the energy surrounding the organization.

"Our vision has never been just to win baseball games," said Battle Jacks owner Scott Miles. "It's about building something Battle Creek and Southwest Michigan can be proud of. New ownership, new leadership and a new approach to how we recruit players and build culture has put us ahead of schedule. Brendan and Jake represent everything we want this organization to be. They're talented players, quality young men and outstanding ambassadors for our community. I'm proud to have them wearing Battle Jacks across their chest."

Miles added, "We're building the Home of Southwest Michigan Baseball. From the experience our fans have when they walk through the gates to the way our players represent this city in the community, we're committed to doing things the right way. This is only the beginning." Looking Ahead to an Exciting Second Half With the standings resetting for the second half, the Battle Jacks believe their best baseball is still ahead and a playoff run is in the cards.

Fans can also look forward to one of the biggest promotional schedules of the summer, including:

Friday, July 10 - Superhero Night

Saturday, July 11 - Hometown Heroes Celebration featuring a Hooligans Flyover

Friday, July 24 - Post Cereal Night featuring the Post Balloon Flyover

Saturday, July 25 - Margaritaville Night & Yacht Rock Concert

Sunday, July 26 - Russell's 5th Birthday Party & Family Day

The 2026 Northwoods League All-Star festivities begin with the Home Run Challenge on Tuesday, July 7, before the All-Star Game on Wednesday, July 8, at the iconic Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa.

For the Battle Jacks, having two players selected is more than an individual achievement, it is another milestone in the organization's commitment to building a championship-caliber baseball program while creating unforgettable experiences for fans throughout Southwest Michigan.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.