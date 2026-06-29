Dock Spiders Comes to Town to Wrap up the First Half

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The first half comes to a close today as the Rockers seek to finish on a high note. They are winners of their last two games, and they host the Dock Spiders tonight at 6:35. Green Bay has done a good job handling business against Fond du Lac this season.

Alex LePage (Murray State) will be making his final start of the season. The returner from 2025, who has a 4.74 ERA, will make his seventh appearance of the season. Last time out against La Crosse, Alex tossed four innings and allowed three runs. The right-hander looks to get back on track against the Dock Spiders.

The Dock Spiders are turning to a familiar face to start today. Josh Holst (Jacksonville State) will pitch against this Rockers team for the third time. He has a 2.25 ERA and has been one of the better arms on a struggling Fond du Lac squad.

The Rockers have had a rough go at lefty pitchers this year. The defending champions are hitting just .207 against southpaws but will look to change that here today. Max Humphrey, who is playing center field today, is batting .500 versus left-handed pitching. He is a clean 9-18.

For the Great Lakes West first half playoff race, it will come down to Madison and Wausau's contests today. The Woodchucks can clinch with a win against the Rafters, but if they fall, that'll open the door for the Mallards to sneak their way in.

The Rockers will be home again tomorrow, June 30 to host the La Crosse Loggers at 6:35. Gates open at 5:30, and Tuesdays are 2 for 1 tickets at Capital Credit Union Park. The pregame concert will be Paul Hanna. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

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