MoonDogs Close out First Half of Play with Win over Willmar
Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
MANKATO, MINN. - The Mankato MoonDogs closed out their two-game series against the Willmar Stingers with a 14-6 victory Monday night at ISG Field.
After a scoreless first inning, Mankato erupted in the second to take control of the game.
Charlie Buckles (Florida State University) opened the scoring with an RBI single. The MoonDogs added two more runs on a bases-loaded walk and consecutive hit-by-pitches before Andrew Purdy (University of Alabama) drove in two with a single. Liam Ebbs (Wofford College) followed with a two-run RBI single, capping an eight-run inning and giving Mankato an 8-0 lead.
The MoonDogs added another run in the third on a Willmar error to extend the advantage to 9-0. Both teams were held scoreless in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Stingers broke through in the sixth with two runs, cutting the deficit to 9-2.
Mankato answered with another big inning in the seventh. Buckles scored on a wild pitch before Evan Saunders (Oklahoma State University) delivered an RBI double. An additional error on the play allowed three runs to score. Ebbs added his second RBI of the night to push the MoonDogs' lead to 14-2.
Willmar mounted a four-run rally in the eighth, but the comeback fell short as Mankato secured the 14-6 win.
The MoonDogs will travel to Minot, North Dakota, on Tuesday to open a series against the Hot Tots. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
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