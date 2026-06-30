Harris and Selga Receive All-Star Honors

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release







Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Holden Harris and Eli Selga have been selected to the 2026 Northwoods League All-Star game, taking place at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. The league announced the selections on Monday June 29, at the end of the first half. The game will be on July 8, with first pitch at 7:05 CT. Streaming will be available on FloSports.

The Rockers sent three pitchers and their coaching staff to Madison last summer for the All-Star festivities, but now a Rockers position player will also be recognized. Selga had a goal coming into this season: to be selected to the All-Star game.

"I got hurt this past year after I tore my MCL in January, and around that time is when I saw that the game will be at the Field of Dreams," stated Selga. "I had a talk with my Dad, and I told him that was going to be my goal that I'm working towards, so it's a dream come true."

Selga, in his second season with the Green Bay Rockers, is batting .306 and leads the squad in RBIs with 26. Fulfilling a designated hitter role this season, he has continued to mash right-handed pitching. 23 of his RBIs have come off of righties and he hits .325 with three home runs against them too.

Harris has been one of the best relief pitchers in the Northwoods League. He has only allowed one run all season long in his 15.2 innings pitched. He has a 15 inning streak of not allowing a run to score on his watch. That puts his ERA at 0.54 with a WHIP of 0.96. His pitch mix of a fastball, cutter, slider and changeup have been the key to his success.

Harris said, "It meant everything to get that call. Everything I've done this season, every pitch has led up to where I am right now." He also spoke about his approach of remaining fluid and just being himself on the mound.

The Rockers will be home again tomorrow, June 30 to host the La Crosse Loggers at 6:35. Gates open at 5:30, and Tuesdays are 2 for 1 tickets at Capital Credit Union Park. The pregame concert will be Paul Hanna. Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

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