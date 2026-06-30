Huskies Wrap up First Half with Loss to Thunder Bay
Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Duluth Huskies News Release
THUNDER BAY, Ontario - The Duluth Huskies (16-19) closed the book on the first half of the 2026 season with an 8-0 loss to the Thunder Bay Border Cats (16-18)
Cats starter Matteo Pare hit the second batter he faced in the opening frame, but allowed no further damage, in what would become a theme. The Border Cats got on the board in the bottom of the second, starting off the frame with three straight singles and plating two when Logan Groh's ball ticked off of pitcher Jacob Boland's glove. Stevie Waters knocked in a third run with a single to right. Dante Smith made it five by tripling in Groh and Waters.
Boland threw a scoreless third, and was relieved by Easton Miller who threw a flawless fourth. Manny Dorantes followed miller, and Dante Smith greeted Dorantes rudely, punching a double to left. He would move to third on an infield single and score on a sac fly from Dylan Snead. All the while, Pare continued to pile up outs, throwing the first six innings hitless.
Blake Eckerle finally broke up the no-hitter in the top of the seventh by shooting a double to left field. Eckerle would be stranded at second, and Pare finished his night with 7.0 1-hit, 8-strikeout innings. Thunder Bay tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh, and eased to a shutout win. Duluth still leads the Superior Cup 5-3.
Boland allowed 5 runs across 3.0 innings, but struck out five to no walks. Miller's lone inning was perfect with two Ks. Dorantes delivered 3.0 innings, allowing four hits and three runs (two earned), fanning two. Finn Furcht threw the eighth and struck out three in a scoreless stanza.
On Deck
Duluth takes two days off before ringing in the second half with a three-game, two-location series against Eau Claire. Game one takes place in Duluth, starting at 6:35 on Thursday, July 2nd. Games two and three move to Eau Claire, as the Dogs and Express will contest a double-header at 5:05 and 7:35 p.m. on the 3rd.
Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026
- Flying Mummies Rally Late to Walk off Rivets, 4-3 - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Harris and Selga Receive All-Star Honors - Green Bay Rockers
- Green Bay Closes out the First Half with a Win - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Drop First Half Finale against the Rockers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Express Explode for 17 Runs, Even Series with Loggers - Eau Claire Express
- Huskies Wrap up First Half with Loss to Thunder Bay - Duluth Huskies
- Mallards Beat Minnesota Mud Puppies, Clinch First Half Title - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Close out First Half of Play with Win over Willmar - Mankato MoonDogs
- Growlers Pummeled in First-Half Finale - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Fall to MoonDogs, Split Season Series - Willmar Stingers
- Pit Spitters Drop First-Half Finale, Turn Page to Second-Half Race - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Beaten on Final Day, Lose First Half Title - Wausau Woodchucks
- Three Kingfish Selected to 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockford Unable to Hold Lead, Drop Game Two against Richmond - Rockford Rivets
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Kalamazoo Growlers Game Preview 6/29 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Flying Mummies Conclude First Half of Regular Season, Eye Series Split against Rivets - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Ellison Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night Honors - Badlands Big Sticks
- Evans, Fischer Named Northwoods League All-Stars - Badlands Big Sticks
- Three Pit Spitters Named to 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game at Field of Dreams - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Two Battle Jacks Players to Play at Field of Dreams Movie Site in the Northwoods League All-Star Game - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Trains Stack All-Star Roster, Lead Northwoods League with Six Selections - Eau Claire Express
- Coonradt Selected as NWL All-Star - Waterloo Bucks
- Dock Spiders Comes to Town to Wrap up the First Half - Green Bay Rockers
- Season-High 15 Hits Lead Chinooks to Win over Kalamazoo - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.