Huskies Wrap up First Half with Loss to Thunder Bay

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







THUNDER BAY, Ontario - The Duluth Huskies (16-19) closed the book on the first half of the 2026 season with an 8-0 loss to the Thunder Bay Border Cats (16-18)

Cats starter Matteo Pare hit the second batter he faced in the opening frame, but allowed no further damage, in what would become a theme. The Border Cats got on the board in the bottom of the second, starting off the frame with three straight singles and plating two when Logan Groh's ball ticked off of pitcher Jacob Boland's glove. Stevie Waters knocked in a third run with a single to right. Dante Smith made it five by tripling in Groh and Waters.

Boland threw a scoreless third, and was relieved by Easton Miller who threw a flawless fourth. Manny Dorantes followed miller, and Dante Smith greeted Dorantes rudely, punching a double to left. He would move to third on an infield single and score on a sac fly from Dylan Snead. All the while, Pare continued to pile up outs, throwing the first six innings hitless.

Blake Eckerle finally broke up the no-hitter in the top of the seventh by shooting a double to left field. Eckerle would be stranded at second, and Pare finished his night with 7.0 1-hit, 8-strikeout innings. Thunder Bay tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh, and eased to a shutout win. Duluth still leads the Superior Cup 5-3.

Boland allowed 5 runs across 3.0 innings, but struck out five to no walks. Miller's lone inning was perfect with two Ks. Dorantes delivered 3.0 innings, allowing four hits and three runs (two earned), fanning two. Finn Furcht threw the eighth and struck out three in a scoreless stanza.

On Deck

Duluth takes two days off before ringing in the second half with a three-game, two-location series against Eau Claire. Game one takes place in Duluth, starting at 6:35 on Thursday, July 2nd. Games two and three move to Eau Claire, as the Dogs and Express will contest a double-header at 5:05 and 7:35 p.m. on the 3rd.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

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