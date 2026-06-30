Dock Spiders Drop First Half Finale against the Rockers

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders closed out the first half of the season with a 7-5 loss to the Green Bay Rockers on Sunday at Capital Credit Union Park, as a late comeback attempt came up just short.

Green Bay took control early, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning to build a 3-0 advantage. The Dock Spiders got on the board in the fifth when J.J. Nielsen drove in a run with an RBI single, cutting the deficit to 3-1.

The Rockers answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to restore a four-run lead, then added another run in the seventh to make it 6-1.

Fond du Lac began to chip away in the eighth, scoring twice on a bases-loaded walk and a hit-by-pitch. Green Bay responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning to extend its lead to 7-3.

The Dock Spiders mounted one final rally in the ninth, plating two runs to bring the tying run to the plate. However, the comeback fell short as Green Bay held on for the 7-5 victory.

Fond du Lac collected four hits and drew 10 free passes, including walks and hit batters. Designated hitter Miles Vandenheuvel led the offense by scoring two runs, while Nielsen recorded the Dock Spiders' lone RBI hit.

The Dock Spiders conclude the first half of the Northwoods League season with a 12-24 overall record, finishing fifth in the Great Lakes West. Fond du Lac posted identical 6-12 records at home and on the road during the opening half.

The second half of the season begins Tuesday as the Dock Spiders travel to Battle Creek to open a road series against the Battle Jacks.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Thursday, July 2, to open a home series against the La Crosse Loggers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. All fans in attendance will be eligible for the Caleb Durbin Jersey Giveaway, presented by Fond du Lac Beer Company.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

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