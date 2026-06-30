Dock Spiders Drop First Half Finale against the Rockers
Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders closed out the first half of the season with a 7-5 loss to the Green Bay Rockers on Sunday at Capital Credit Union Park, as a late comeback attempt came up just short.
Green Bay took control early, scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning to build a 3-0 advantage. The Dock Spiders got on the board in the fifth when J.J. Nielsen drove in a run with an RBI single, cutting the deficit to 3-1.
The Rockers answered with two runs in the bottom of the fifth to restore a four-run lead, then added another run in the seventh to make it 6-1.
Fond du Lac began to chip away in the eighth, scoring twice on a bases-loaded walk and a hit-by-pitch. Green Bay responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning to extend its lead to 7-3.
The Dock Spiders mounted one final rally in the ninth, plating two runs to bring the tying run to the plate. However, the comeback fell short as Green Bay held on for the 7-5 victory.
Fond du Lac collected four hits and drew 10 free passes, including walks and hit batters. Designated hitter Miles Vandenheuvel led the offense by scoring two runs, while Nielsen recorded the Dock Spiders' lone RBI hit.
The Dock Spiders conclude the first half of the Northwoods League season with a 12-24 overall record, finishing fifth in the Great Lakes West. Fond du Lac posted identical 6-12 records at home and on the road during the opening half.
The second half of the season begins Tuesday as the Dock Spiders travel to Battle Creek to open a road series against the Battle Jacks.
The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Thursday, July 2, to open a home series against the La Crosse Loggers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. All fans in attendance will be eligible for the Caleb Durbin Jersey Giveaway, presented by Fond du Lac Beer Company.
Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026
- Flying Mummies Rally Late to Walk off Rivets, 4-3 - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Harris and Selga Receive All-Star Honors - Green Bay Rockers
- Green Bay Closes out the First Half with a Win - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Drop First Half Finale against the Rockers - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Express Explode for 17 Runs, Even Series with Loggers - Eau Claire Express
- Huskies Wrap up First Half with Loss to Thunder Bay - Duluth Huskies
- Mallards Beat Minnesota Mud Puppies, Clinch First Half Title - Madison Mallards
- MoonDogs Close out First Half of Play with Win over Willmar - Mankato MoonDogs
- Growlers Pummeled in First-Half Finale - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Stingers Fall to MoonDogs, Split Season Series - Willmar Stingers
- Pit Spitters Drop First-Half Finale, Turn Page to Second-Half Race - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Woodchucks Beaten on Final Day, Lose First Half Title - Wausau Woodchucks
- Three Kingfish Selected to 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockford Unable to Hold Lead, Drop Game Two against Richmond - Rockford Rivets
- Lakeshore Chinooks Versus Kalamazoo Growlers Game Preview 6/29 - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Flying Mummies Conclude First Half of Regular Season, Eye Series Split against Rivets - Richmond Flying Mummies
- Ellison Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night Honors - Badlands Big Sticks
- Evans, Fischer Named Northwoods League All-Stars - Badlands Big Sticks
- Three Pit Spitters Named to 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game at Field of Dreams - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Two Battle Jacks Players to Play at Field of Dreams Movie Site in the Northwoods League All-Star Game - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Trains Stack All-Star Roster, Lead Northwoods League with Six Selections - Eau Claire Express
- Coonradt Selected as NWL All-Star - Waterloo Bucks
- Dock Spiders Comes to Town to Wrap up the First Half - Green Bay Rockers
- Season-High 15 Hits Lead Chinooks to Win over Kalamazoo - Lakeshore Chinooks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.