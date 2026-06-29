Three Pit Spitters Named to 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game at Field of Dreams

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters are thrilled to announce that right-handed pitchers Connor Kelly, Bryce Suiter, and Charlie Wolf have been named to the 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game at the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa.

All-Star festivities begin July 7 with the Home Run Challenge, followed by the All-Star Game on July 8. Both events are scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. CDT. Tickets are available on the Northwoods League website, and both events will be streamed live on FloSports.

This marks the first time Northwoods League All-Star Week will be hosted at the Field of Dreams Movie Site.

Kelly, a sophomore starter from Northwood University, is tied for first in the league with four wins and ranks sixth in the league with a 2.70 ERA. He has racked up 36 strikeouts, third most in the Northwoods League, across 30 innings of work. In his most recent start against Richmond, Kelly struck out 11 batters in 5.1 innings. He sits just behind his teammate on the league strikeout leaderboard.

Suiter, a Texas Tech sophomore, has recorded 39 strikeouts this summer, tied for second most in the league. Across 10 appearances, Suiter owns a 2-1 record in 29.1 innings pitched. Opponents are hitting just .118 against him, the best mark on the team among qualified pitchers. His highlight performance of the summer came on June 15 against Kenosha, when he threw five innings of two-hit baseball with six strikeouts in long relief.

Wolf, a redshirt freshman closer out of Princeton, has been lockdown for Traverse City late in games. He holds a perfect 3-0 record across seven appearances and 10.2 innings, while still yet to allow an earned run in 2026. Wolf has also struck out 15 batters. In a June 13 win over Kalamazoo, he threw two hitless innings with four strikeouts to earn the win.

The three Pit Spitters will play four more games at Turtle Creek Stadium before representing Traverse City on one of the league's biggest stages. The homestand runs from June 30 through July 3 against Kenosha and Kalamazoo.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

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