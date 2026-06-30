Woodchucks Beaten on Final Day, Lose First Half Title

Published on June 29, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Woodchucks played some of the best baseball in franchise history down the stretch in an exhilarating first half playoff race, but could not clear the final hurdle. The Woodchucks were denied an eighth consecutive win and a playoff spot after a 2-1 defeat to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field Monday night.

The loss and Madison's victory over the Minnesota Mud Puppies at home means the Mallards have clinched the Great Lakes West playoff spot, after Wausau led the division standings for over two weeks.

Brett Foss (Arkansas State) was tabbed with a no-decision after pitching five innings and allowing just one unearned run. Jake Berkland (Minnesota State-Mankato/Kansas) had the only multi-hit game for the Woodchucks, going 2-4 with a run scored.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

The Woodchucks scored first to take control. Jake Berkland reached on a single, stole second base, and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt from Gatlin Pitts (Pearl River CC/Western Kentucky). Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas) then brought Berkland home with a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

However, that would be all the offense Wausau would have on the day. Excellent pitching from the hosts kept the game tight, and in the third inning, the Rafters scored on an error to tie the game. Then, in the eighth, Wisconsin Rapids got a pivotal RBI single into center field, and took the lead. Wausau put a runner on base in the ninth, but could not advance that runner into scoring position.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Tonight was the first game where Wausau scored one run or less in a game in the 2026 season.

The loss snapped a seven-game win streak, Wausau's longest since the 2024 season.

After playing 30 games in the first half, Wausau must now prepare for a 39-game schedule in the second half.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks finish the first half with a 21-9 record, the eighth time in nine different halves that Wausau has won 20 or more games under Corey Thompson. The records now reset for the second half, which begins tomorrow, June 30, when Wausau travels to Wisconsin Rapids for their third contest of a four-game set. The Woodchucks will now attempt to beat out Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Lakeshore and Wisconsin Rapids for the second and final playoff spot in the Great Lakes West.

Wausau will return to Athletic Park Thursday, July 2, when they face the Kenosha Kingfish for the first time in the 2026 season, and first pitch of that game is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. It's Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark, as fans can enjoy $4 Domestic 16 oz Drafts throughout the game! In addition, it's the annual fundraiser night for the Wausau East Band! All tickets for Woodchucks home games in the 2026 season can be purchased exclusively on woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from June 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.