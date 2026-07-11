Woodchucks Squeak out Friday Night Win at Fond du Lac

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI- The Woodchucks got back to business after the All-Star break by picking up a gritty 7-6 win in Fond du Lac on Friday night against the Dock Spiders.

With the pressure on late, Ben Chuttey (USC-Upstate) put together a five-out save, his second save in the span of a week. The right-hander allowed just one hit and struck out one in his relief appearance. Noah Malone (Loyola Marymount) had a standout day at the plate, going 3-4 with an RBI and reaching four times in the win.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Wausau jumped on Fond du Lac early, as two Woodchuck runs came home in the first inning. Noah Malone started the scoring with an RBI single into left field, and Max Soliz Jr. (Kansas) beat a close play at home to score on a wild pitch.

Then, in the fourth, Wausau doubled its lead on a soft two-RBI single into left field by Bradon Durfee (Pasco-Hernando State/Kansas). Fond du Lac got a run in the bottom of the fourth, but Wausau matched it with a run in the sixth when Holden Groebl (Cowley CC/Kansas) came home on a wild pitch.

The Dock Spiders scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to make it a two-run game, but Wausau responded yet again. Peyton Firgens (McClennan CC/Mississippi State) became the third Woodchucks player with a two-RBI single on the night, as he brought in the runs in the top of the eighth to make it 7-3.

However, in the late stages, Fond du Lac had one more rally up their sleeve. The Dock Spiders scored three runs in the eighth and put the tying run on base, but Ben Chuttey slammed the door by allowing just one to reach in the final 1.2 innings. That included a ninth inning where Chuttey retired the Dock Spiders in order.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Ben Chuttey became the third Woodchucks player this summer to record multiple saves, joining Pete Jezerinac (Kennesaw State) and Reece Clapp (Illinois State)

Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois/Northern Illinois) had two outstanding outfield assists to throw runners out at third and home, the first Woodchuck player this season to have multiple outfield assists in the same game.

With the win, Wausau continued a streak in the 2026 season where they have avoided losing three games in a row.

Brady Wright (Santa Fe CC/Transfer Portal) earned his sixth win of the season in the process, joining Tyler Hoeft (2021) as the only two players in the Corey Thompson era to win six games for the Woodchucks in a single season.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks improve to 27-12 on the season, and have the best overall record in the Northwoods League at this point in the season. Wausau is now also 6-3 in the second half, and sits tied for second place in the Great Lakes West, with Fond du Lac holding the tiebreaker in that spot on win percentage. Lakeshore won again on Friday, and they hold a 1.5 game lead atop the division standings.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

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