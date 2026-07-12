Woodchucks Walk off Dock Spiders for Second Time in 2026

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







WAUSAU, WI - Gatlin Pitts (Pearl River CC/Western Kentucky) became a Woodchucks hero on Saturday evening at Athletic Park, as he hit a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the ninth to give the Woodchucks a 9-8 win over the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

The walk-off home run was Pitts' first home run of the summer. In addition, Bradon Durfee (Pasco-Hernando State/Kansas) delivered a 2-3 performance at the plate where he scored two runs. Aiden Goodwin (Snead State CC/Georgia Highlands) and Brayden Mazzacano (Illinois) delivered great relief appearances on the mound, with Goodwin tossing 3.2 scoreless innings, and Mazzacano striking out five in 2.2 innings.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

Wausau found itself in one of the biggest holes they had faced in a game at Athletic Park in the 2026 season, as the Dock Spiders scored five runs in the top of the second to take an early lead.

Then, in the third, Wausau started a massive turnaround. The Woodchucks scored their first run of the night on a sacrifice fly RBI from Peyton Firgens (McClennan CC/Mississippi State). In the next inning, All-Star Ryan Chase (Santa Fe CC/Kansas) provided one of the biggest swings of the day, when he belted a three-run home run on two outs to cut Fond du Lac's lead to one.

In the fifth, Wausau took the lead, with Lane Walton (Arkansas State) earning an RBI on a groundout, and Firgens scoring the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. The Woodchucks added two more runs in the sixth, as Walton got his second RBI of the day on another groundout, and Joey McLaughlin (Arkansas State) scored in the inning on a passed ball.

Despite the Woodchucks scoring eight unanswered runs, the Dock Spiders didn't quit. Fond du Lac scored a run in the eighth, and, when they were down to their final two outs in the ninth, they got two more runs home to tie the game and force a bottom half. After Jackson Petsche (Southeastern CC/LSU-New Orleans) lined out to start the inning, Pitts hit the home run on a 2-0 count to send the Athletic Park crowd home happy.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

Although Wausau had six walk-off wins in the 2025 season, this is the first walk-off home run for the Woodchucks over the last two seasons.

The Woodchucks have now won eight of their ten matchups so far in 2026 against Fond du Lac, and have moved to .500 overall in 104 total matchups in their history against the Dock Spiders

Wausau is now 21-1 this season when leading a game after the fifth inning.

Gatlin Pitts became the 16th different Woodchucks player to hit a home run this season.

Six of Wausau's last seven games have been decided by three runs or fewer, and the Woodchucks have won four of those games.

Bradon Durfee extended his hit streak to six games in the win.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Woodchucks improve to 28-12 on the 2026 season, and they move into second place in the Great Lakes West second half standings with a 7-3 record. Wausau still sits a game and a half behind the Lakeshore Chinooks, who won today in walk-off fashion to move to 8-1 in the second half.

Wausau now turns its attention to an early seven-inning doubleheader on Sunday afternoon on the road against the Green Bay Rockers, a team Wausau is undefeated against in the 2026 season. The Woodchucks will start game one at 12:05 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park, with game two scheduled 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Wausau returns to Athletic Park on Monday night to open up a three game homestand by facing the Green Bay Rockers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. It's an exciting day, as there will be unlimited hot dogs all game long! Starting when the gates open, fans can enjoy up to five hot dogs per trip to the concession stand, with unlimited returns throughout the game. It's the perfect night for family fun, ballpark food lovers, and anyone looking to cheer on the Wausau Woodchucks with a full belly! Tickets for this game and other remaining home games during the 2026 season can be purchased online at woodchucks.com.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.