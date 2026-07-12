Former Growler Eric Becker Selected by Reds in MLB Draft

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Former Kalamazoo Growler Eric Becker was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the second round and 58th overall selection of the Major League Baseball Draft Saturday afternoon.

Becker played for the Growlers in 2024, appearing in 20 games and hitting .299 across 67 at-bats. The left-handed hitter held an on-base percentage of .448 while primarily playing third base and shortstop defensively.

Becker developed at the University of Virginia, where he played three seasons holding a career OPS of 1.048. Eric is the brother of Nick Becker, who was drafted 57th overall out of high school in 2025, joining the Seattle Mariners organization.

"We're super proud of Eric, he was an integral leader on that championship team," Growler manager Cody Piechocki said. "We're all rooting for Eric and his family here in Kalamazoo."

Becker is the highest Growler draft selection since Griff O'Ferrall was selected 32nd overall in 2024 by the Baltimore Orioles.

More Growlers are expected to be selected over the 20 round draft that concludes Sunday night.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

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