MoonDogs Drop Second Straight Game to Hot Tots

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Mankato MoonDogs News Release







MANKATO, MINN. - The MoonDogs faced off against the Minot Hot Tots for the second game of the series tonight at ISG Field.

Mankato struck first, scoring one run off of an RBI single by Kyle Hvidsten (Liberty University) to take a 1-0 lead.

Minot would counter with an RBI single from Kole Dudding (Oral Roberts University) to tie it up 1-1 in the second.

A scoreless third and fourth inning proceeded.

In the fifth, Minot went on a scoring run, totalling six overall runs off of a pair of homeruns. They would take the lead 7-1.

It would be a shutout rest of the game, with Minot taking the win.

The MoonDogs will be on the road tomorrow, as they head to North Dakota to take on the Badlands Big Sticks. The game scheduled for 4:35 pm.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

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