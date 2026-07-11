Rockers Wrap Series with Mud Puppies Saturday Afternoon

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers first baseman Aidan Kuni

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers first baseman Aidan Kuni(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - A 3-hit game last night from Alejandro Covas (Kent State) helped the Rockers rally late, and now they turn to the series finale against the Mud Puppies, trying to win two-straight for the first time since June 29th.

The second game of the series against the Mud Puppies starts at 1:05 pm at Capital Credit Union Park, in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, with gates opening one hour before first pitch.

Last night, Green Bay trailed all the way until the 7th inning, when they tied it, before adding 3 in the bottom half of the 8th to take the lead. Dylan Mulcahy (Miami) then shut the door by striking out the side in the 9th.

Tonight, the mound belongs to Eddy Eveland (Delta State), who's appeared in just one game for Green Bay, totalling six innings, 10 hits, and four runs. He holds a 6.00 ERA this season and will make his second start this year.

On the Mud Puppies' side, Teagan Yotter (Hamline) makes his fourth start of the 2026 campaign. Currently, he sits with a 5.79 ERA in 14 innings with 15 strikeouts and 11 walks. Last time out he went five and two-thirds against the Rafters in a blowout that saw the Mud Puppies put up 23 runs.

Rocker left fielder Aidan Kuni is now just one walk away from setting a single-season record for the Rockers. With Kuni in the lineup this afternoon, there is a very good chance it could happen this evening.

The Rockers continue their homestand on Saturday, July 12, hosting the Wausau Woodchucks for a doubleheader! First pitch is slated for 12:05 pm, with game two beginning 30 minutes after game one ends. Families can play catch on the field post game, presented by Capital Credit Union! The pregame concert will begin one hour prior to first pitch, and will be performed by The Cougars! Single Game tickets, Season ticket packages, group tickets and the Pep's Drafthaus Flex Packs are available now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

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Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

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