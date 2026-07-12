Richmond Flying Mummies Sweep Two-Game Series Over Madison Mallards
Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Richmond, IN - The Madison Mallards (26-16) dropped the series finale to the Richmond Flying Mummies (21-22) on Saturday night as Richmond completed a two-game sweep.
The Flying Mummies struck first with a run in the opening inning, but Madison answered in the fourth. Brayden Zilis (Illinois State University) lifted a sacrifice fly to tie the game before Marcelino Alonso (Indiana State University) ripped an RBI double later in the inning to put the Mallards in front, 2-1.
Madison's pitching staff kept Richmond in check through the early innings. Noah Musolf (Valparaiso University) tossed three innings, allowing just one unearned run while striking out four. Ike Young (University of Illinois) followed with a scoreless frame, punching out three batters.
Richmond evened the score in the fifth when Eli Bennett (Indiana University) drove home a run with an RBI single. The Mallards reclaimed the lead in the top of the seventh to make it 3-2, but the advantage was short-lived. The Flying Mummies capitalized on a Madison error in the bottom half, scoring twice to move back in front, 4-3.
Richmond added breathing room in the eighth. Prince DeBoskie (University of Akron) and Landen Fry (Indiana University) each collected RBI hits, extending the lead to 6-3 and putting the game out of reach.
JT Huether (West Virginia University) earned the win for the Flying Mummies, while Ryan Johnson (University of Illinois) was charged with the loss for Madison. Jordan Hart (Montreat College) recorded the save.
The Mallards continue their road trip on Sunday with a matchup against the Traverse City Pit Spitters. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. Madison returns to Warner Park on Thursday to open a series against the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:05 p.m.
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