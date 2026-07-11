Chinooks Defeat Wisconsin Rapids in Close Finish

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







MEQUON, Wi.- In a game where the Chinooks went 0-16 with runners in scoring position, the club was able to finish on top with a gritty 2-1 win over Wisconsin Rapids on Friday, July 10 at Moonlight Graham Field.

Leaving a total of 13 runners on base on offense, the Chinooks were lifted by pitching performances from Ryan Brennecke and Ben Groeschl. Brennecke delivered potentially the best start of his season, allowing zero earned runs on a season-high five innings pitched.

Entering Friday with a 9.00 ERA in 14 innings, Brennecke had struggled throughout the season with command with 12 walks. This time out, Brennecke established the strike zone early by throwing 11 of his 17 first pitches for strikes.

In the 11 at bats Brennecke threw a first-pitch strike, hitters went 0-11 with three strikeouts.

"Starting 0-1 is probably the most important pitch. Starting 0-1, you can really use any pitch you want," Brennecke said. "You can build off a pitch [where] you can throw a fastball and then throw a breaking ball off the fastball."

Coming off the four-day break due to the All-Star game festivities, Brennecke made an adjustment with the help of Assistant Coach Brian Gregory. Being a pitcher who comes out of the windup, Brennecke has had the tendency of looking down when coming set.

This caused Brennecke to not lock in with the catcher and make eye contact in enough time before delivering a pitch. Needing to pick up the target earlier according to Gregory, Brennecke made the change during a bullpen session.

Brennecke said he tried the new adjustment in catch play, and everything felt more smooth for him.

"I felt like I had a lot of control in the zone since I've done that," Brennecke said.

Following Brennecke's dazzling five innings of work, Chinooks' workhorse Ben Groeschl entered the game. Despite allowing an unearned run in the top of the sixth inning off his own throwing error, Groeschl held the Rafters to two hits in four innings of work.

His biggest test came in the final inning, when Rafter Kendren Kinzie reached second base on the Chinooks' second error of the contest. Following a walk and single, the bases were quickly loaded with two outs.

Opting not to go to his bullpen, Gregory let Groeschl work out of the jam. On a 3-2 count to Danny Gavin, Groeschl painted a sinker on the outside corner to the left-handed batter for the game-ending strikeout.

As for keeping Groeschl in the game despite throwing over fifty pitches in his appearance, Gregory said he wanted to see if he could close out the game.

"Even if he does falter there, I like that he had the courage to go get it," Gregory said.

Escaping with the win, the Chinooks are now 7-1 in the second half and will look to keep the momentum going as they face the Rafters for game two of their four-game series on Saturday, July 11 at 5:05 pm CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

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