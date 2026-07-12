Growlers Swept by Rival Pit Spitters

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers (24-20, 3-5) went down big in the first few innings again on Saturday night, falling 17-6 to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (27-16, 6-1).

A first inning two-run home run put the Pit Spitters up early while four walks to open the second inning chased Liam Golden from the game. A sacrifice fly and a Callum Early three-run home run put Traverse City up 7-0.

Trevor Johnson answered with a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning, bringing the Growlers within four runs, but the Pit Spitters went on a 4-0 run to take an 11-3 advantage after six innings.

Johnson picked up a second home run in the seventh, kickstarting a Growler three-run inning but the Pit Spitters scored six unanswered runs in the final two innings, ending the game at 17-6.

Outside of Johnson, who drove in four runs, the other Growler star was Parker Aten who stretched himself to six innings out of the bullpen while allowing five runs and helping save the Kalamazoo bullpen.

Kalamazoo is back in action Sunday afternoon, facing the Battle Creek Battle Jacks with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. EDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.