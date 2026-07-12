Dock Spiders Suffer Walk-Off Loss to the Woodchucks

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







WAUSAU, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders' late comeback attempt fell short Saturday night as the Wausau Woodchucks walked off with a 9-8 victory, marking the second walk-off loss for Fond du Lac against Wausau this season.

The Dock Spiders jumped out to an early lead, scoring five runs in the second inning. The rally featured a sacrifice fly from Quincy Mazeke, a sacrifice fly from Jaden Rose, and RBI doubles from Carter Kelley and Tyler Neises.

Wausau responded by scoring the next eight runs to take an 8-5 lead. Fond du Lac chipped away in the eighth inning when Neises delivered an RBI single to cut the deficit to two runs.

The Dock Spiders completed the comeback in the ninth inning, tying the game on an RBI double from Joey Arend and a sacrifice fly by Patrick Graham. However, the Woodchucks answered in the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run to secure the 9-8 walk-off victory.

Fond du Lac's offense produced a season-high 17 hits and drew four walks, outhitting Wausau 17-7. Despite the offensive output, the Dock Spiders were unable to overcome the late deficit. Mazeke and Neises led the offense, each going 2-for-4 with two RBI, while Vincent Venverloh paced the team with three hits.

On the mound, Nolan Meis struck out two batters over 1 1/3 innings. The Dock Spiders pitching staff finished with four strikeouts while issuing eight walks.

With the loss, Fond du Lac has dropped seven consecutive games against Wausau and falls to 2-8 in the season series. The two teams will meet twice more during the second half.

The Dock Spiders return to Herr-Baker Field on Sunday, July 12, for a 4:05 p.m. matchup against the Waterloo Bucks. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a 2025 Draft Class Card Set presented by LEB Insurance Group. Fans can also participate in Pre-Game Catch on the Field, presented by Fondy Family Dental, before first pitch and stay after the game for Post-Game Autograph Sunday, presented by Kwik Trip.

Information about ticket packages is currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Visit the Dock Spiders ballpark Box Office and Team Store during normal business hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

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