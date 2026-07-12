Rox Roll over Stingers, 19-3, Return Home Monday
Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
St. Cloud Rox News Release
WILLMAR, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (29-15) took down the Willmar Stingers (21-22) 19-3 on Saturday. The Rox have a day of rest on Sunday before returning home to Joe Faber Field on Monday.
St. Cloud's offense powered ahead in the game by scoring in the first seven innings, including seven runs over the first two innings.
With runners on the corners in the top of the first, Tanner Recchio (University of Minnesota) and Austin Haley (Arkansas State University) both took off to bring Haley to second base and score Recchio at home for the first run of the game. The Rox took advantage of some defensive miscues by Willmar and a sacrifice fly from Brett White (University of Iowa) to extend the advantage to four by the end of the frame.
In the top of the second, Haley laced the ball into the outfield to bring home a run on an RBI double. Haley eventually scored himself, and a wild throw on a Jackson Legg (Georgia Gwinnett CC) single led to another run for the Rox. St. Cloud led 7-0 after the first two innings.
The Rox scored one run in the third, fourth, and fifth innings to make the score a 10-2 lead at the end of the fifth inning.
In the sixth, St. Cloud's offense displayed their largest crooked number of the day by scoring seven runs. With the bases loaded, the Rox walked home three runs before Haley stepped up to the plate again. Haley delivered a bases clearing double to put an additional three on the scoreboard, and eventually made it back to home to make the advantage 17-2 in the direction of the Rox.
In the top of the seventh inning, Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska - Omaha) sent the ball towards the wall and it dropped for an RBI double. Bishop later scored on a groundout from Haley to add the final run of the day for the Rox offense.
Defensively, Ethan Felling (University of Minnesota) and Colin Fike (Iowa Central CC) combined to pitch the first seven innings of the game while allowing just one earned run on the day.
The Rox moved to 5-3 in the second half with the win and earned their Northwoods League-best 29th victory on the season.
The Rox will have Sunday off before returning to action at Joe Faber Field on Monday, July 13th, to host the Minnesota Mud Puppies at 6:35 PM.
The All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Austin Haley.
The next Rox home game is on Monday, July 13th, against the Minnesota Mud Puppies at Joe Faber Field at 6:35 PM, presented by McDonald's Meats and Rengel Printing. It will be $1 Hot Dog Night while supplies last, and Former Rox Star Jordan Barth Will Have His Number (#1) Retired. There will be a Special Edition Barth Poster Giveaway for the first 500 fans.
The 2026 season is presented by Eide Chrysler St. Cloud.
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St. Cloud Rox celebrate win
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