Kingfish Fall to Rivets in Extra-Innings

Published on July 11, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - It took extra baseball for a winner to be determined, but after 10 innings the Rockford Rivets were able to salvage the series split with the Kenosha Kingfish Saturday night by a final score of 4-3.

Saturday's contest started off as a pitcher's duel as Kingfish starter Jake Storey and Rivets starter Brady Louck both shined in their outings. The first five innings were scoreless for both starters dominated on the mound. For Louck, he pitched four innings, allowing just one hit and striking out seven batters before Anthony Sorrentino came in to pitch in relief.

For Storey, it was also zeros across the board until the first run of the game came in the sixth inning after Rockford's lone All-Star, Bryce Nevils, reached base with a leadoff single. After a stolen base and a throwing error on the attempt, Nevils found himself at third base with just one out. To put the Rivets out in front early, it was Coby Neville who drove Nevils in with a single of his own. After the top half of the sixth ended with a strikeout and caught stealing, Storey's day was done, pitching six innings, allowing four hits and striking out five.

The lead didn't last long for Rockford as the Kingfish were able to score three runs in the bottom half of the sixth. After the bases were loaded via a walk, error and hit-by-pitch, a walk by Owen Nowak tied the game at 1-1. Just two pitches later, two more runs would come in for Kenosha on a wild pitch, putting the Kingfish ahead with three innings to play.

After a scoreless seventh inning by Kingfish pitcher Michael Guerrero and Rivets pitcher Derek Huber, the Kingfish held the lead going into the final two frames.

Nick Heitman was the man called on to hold the lead for Kenosha in the eighth. After two groundouts and a walk, it looked as if the Kingfish were going to be able to escape unscaved. Unfortunately, that was not the case as after the next two batters reached base on a pair of free passes, the go-ahead run was on base, as the bases were loaded with two outs. In the first pitch of the at-bat with Rockford seven-hole hitter Sam Moses, a wild pitch that took a harsh ricochet off of the brick backstop brought the game-tying runs in for the Rivets.

After a scoreless ninth for both teams, extra baseball was in play.

It took two batters for the Rivets to bring across the go-ahead extra-inning courtesy runner as groundouts by Tommy Townsend and Bryce Nevils put the Rivets up by one in the tenth.

Jimmy Amptmann came on for his third inning of work, tasked with stranding the automatic runner at second. Ezra Essex was the leadoff man for the 'Fish with the goal of moving the runner over for the rest of the order. Essex laid a bunt down the third base line on the first pitch of his at-bat and was able to leg it out for a single. On the play, the quick throw by Jackson Forbes pulled Rockford's first baseman off of the base, and Will Matuszak made the aggressive turn around third to score. The effort was for naught as the Rivets were able to throw Matuszak out at the plate, leaving Essex at first with one out.

A hit-and-run by Essex and Noah Alvarez worked to perfection, putting runners on the corners with one out.

Amptmann was able to shut the door on the Kingfish with back-to-back strikeouts on J.R. Nelson and Brian Gould, securing the win for Rockford, along with ending Nelson's 35-game on-base streak. Amptmann's final line: three innings, two hits allowed, four strikeouts and the win.

The Kingfish will host the Richmond Flying Mummies for a two-game series before heading back on the road once more. First pitch on Sunday is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. CDT.







Northwoods League Stories from July 11, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.