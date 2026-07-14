Kingfish Crush, Sweep Richmond

Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, Wis. - The sweep was secured and franchise history was made on Monday night at Historic Simmons Field as the Kenosha Kingfish defeated the Richmond Flying Mummies by a final score of 13-2.

It's safe to say the Kingfish broke out of the hitting slump that plagued them all homestand, as they scored 13 runs on 12 hits.

Blaze Wong got the start for Kenosha Monday night, and after exactly 100 pitches, he made history as the first Kingfish pitcher ever to throw a complete game. Wong has been praised for his command this summer, walking just two batters before Monday's game. After pitching all nine innings, Wong allowed just one earned run on six hits and striking out nine batters while walking just one.

The 'Fish got on the board early, scoring seven runs across the first two innings of Monday's contest. Hayden Brooks got the start for the Flying Mummies, and after a single by Jackson Brewer put one runner on, Brian Gould hit his second home run of the season over the left field fence. Just two batters later, Bennett Shealor hit his first of two doubles on the night, putting a runner in scoring position with two outs for Ethan Moore. Shealor later came around to score the Kingfish's third run of the inning after Moore reached on an error.

The Kingfish were able to tack on four more runs in the second inning, with the help of a couple of miscues in the field from the Flying Mummies. None of the four runs were earned against Brooks because the inning began with an error, and the run-scoring hits came with two outs. Noah Alvarez brought three of the first four runs home as a single got past Richmond's right fielder, and he was later driven in with Shealor's second double of the contest.

The Flying Mummies were able to get on the board in the fourth as Ashton Seymore and Eli Bennett both hit singles, and one was brought home on an errant pick-off attempt that allowed Seymore to score from third.

No runs were scored for either team until the seventh as DJ Scheumann hit a leadoff home run, making the score 7-2 through the top half of the seventh.

Jack Peine was the reliever called on from the bullpen tasked with keeping the Kenosha lead at bay, and he did just that. Jack Peine entered in the third inning and cruised through four scoreless innings before running into trouble in the seventh. After two hits and a walk, Peine found himself with the bases loaded and just one out. Peine's day ended one batter later after he hit Matthew Cormier with the bases loaded, forcing in a run.

Jack Beyer was the next man up, inheriting runners all over with the bases still loaded. The Kingfish offense broke the game open over the next three batters as a single by Cole Ide, a walk by Ezra Essex and a sacrifice fly by J.R. Nelson brought three more runs across, making the score 11-2.

The final two runs of the night would come in the eighth as RBI's by Ethan Moore and Matthew Cormier put the Kingfish up 13-2.

The Kingfish's first homestand of the Northwoods League second half comes to an end as they will travel to Waterloo for a two-game series against the Bucks before hosting the Rockford Rivets for one game. First pitch in Waterloo is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CDT Tuesday night.







Northwoods League Stories from July 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.