Mallards Fall to Traverse City Pit Spitters in Series Finale
Published on July 13, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Madison Mallards News Release
Traverse City, MI - The Madison Mallards (27-17) dropped the finale of their two-game series to the Traverse City Pit Spitters (28-17) on Monday night, falling 7-1 and splitting the series.
Traverse City wasted no time jumping in front, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Cade Collins (Wofford College) opened the scoring with an RBI single before JT Smith (Wofford College) added a sacrifice fly. The Pit Spitters tacked on another run later in the inning to take an early 3-0 lead.
Traverse City extended its advantage to 4-0 in the second inning when a run crossed the plate on a double play, but the Mallards answered in the third. Nate Novinska (University of Illinois) led off the inning with a solo home run, putting Madison on the board.
The Pit Spitters added an insurance run in the sixth when Smith came home on a Mallards error before pulling away with two more runs in the eighth to secure the 7-1 victory.
Caleb Kidd (Western Michigan University) earned the win for Traverse City, while Anthony Karbowski (University of Louisville) was charged with the loss for Madison.
The Mallards continue their road trip on Tuesday night when they take on the Wausau Woodchucks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Madison then returns to Warner Park on Thursday to face the Lakeshore Chinooks, with first pitch set for 6:05 p.m.
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